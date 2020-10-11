The Denali Preschool and Learning Center, or DPLC, is getting a makeover during the coronavirus pandemic.
The longtime day care and preschool center received CARES funding from the Denali Borough and from the Coronavirus Nonprofit Relief Fund and it is using the funds to renovate, upgrade and improve the facility.
“DPLC was awarded $50,000 in Denali Borough CARES funding before I took over as director,” said new administrator Hannah Filardi. “That was enough to keep us functioning, but not enough to pay staff through closures, hazard pay, or to pay for any building or sanitation upgrades.”
She applied for the Coronavirus Nonprofit Relief Fund and was awarded $75,000. With those two grants, the DPLC has purchased a new playground, provided hazard pay for staff, purchased personal protective equipment, upgraded cleaning supplies and stock, and upgraded the outdoor space to follow CDC recommendations for safety.
That includes a new playground, new carpet for the toddler/baby room, new toilet for the toddler room, new wooden and easy to clean creative play furniture for the preschool, upgraded outlets in the entire building to meet safety codes, and new play furniture in the baby room.
New wooden cribs are coming, along with a new rocker/glider, new change table and diaper storage, hands-free soap dispensers, new energy efficient washer/dryer and an additional new sink for the toddler room.
An even bigger project is in the works. DPLC is planning to install an HRV Ventilation system. This will have an air filtration system with an air scrubber advanced UV light air purifying system, to provide clean air for occupants of the building.
“My goal is to provide a safe space for families to drop off their kids,” Filardi said. The staff gets tested regularly for COVID-19 and follows safety protocols, she added.
There is new preschool curriculum and soon, new curriculum for even the littlest ones at the facility. DPLC has purchased more than 70 books over the past four weeks.
“Reading to children helps to develop literacy skills and drives childrens’ ability to succeed in all aspects of development,” Filardi said.
