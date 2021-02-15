DENALI NATIONAL PARK — The Denali Park road opens today as far as Mountain Vista, 12 miles into the park. Travel will be allowed for private vehicles and commercial vehicles with permits.
This early opening happens every year and is now part of the park’s new winter and shoulder season plan to accommodate increased winter visitation.
“We’re now beginning to implement parts of the plan,” said Paul Ollig, public affairs spokesman for the park. “It’s the park’s intention to begin annually plowing and opening the park road to Mountain Vista by Feb. 15. The goal of the plan is our way of providing quality visitor experiences for the increasing number of visitors we are seeing in the winter and shoulder seasons.”
Mountain Vista can be a spot for outdoor enthusiasts to launch their day on snowshoes, skis or dog sleds.
The area has vault toilet and picnic shelters. But note that some picnic tables may be buried under snow.
Park facilities farther west, including Savage River Campground, will remain closed until later in the spring.
The park expects to open the road to Savage River at Mile 25 in early to mid-April.
Travel beyond park headquarters at Mile 3 remains weather dependent, depending on when the road can be plowed. Visitors are encouraged to call the park information line at 907-683-9532 for updated road and weather information.
The indoor picnic area, adjacent to the Murie Science and Learning Center near the park entrance, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for restrooms and potable water. The Bear Loop of the Riley Creek Campground is open for free camping on a first-come basis.
Visitors may also acquire free backcountry camping permits to camp in locations other than Riley Creek campground. You must apply for a backcountry permit at least one day in advance, but no more than 14 days before your trip begins. Call 907-683-9532 or email from this website, www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/backcountry.htm. You will receive the permit as a PFD via email.
Face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including the indoor picnic area. Masks are also required in the park when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
More information can be found at www.nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532.
