As more and more Alaskans visit Denali National Park, one thing has already become clear — a lot of Alaskans bring their pet dogs along for the ride.
So now the park welcomes these visitors and their canine companions with this reminder: dogs can’t be in the bed of a pickup truck. They must be inside the vehicle and not barking at wildlife. Dogs must be leashed if they are outside the vehicle.
It’s just one of those unintended consequences of more private vehicles driving into the park. Park managers are navigating a whole new system of providing access to Denali National Park, due to the coronavirus. Things are constantly changing, so best to keep track of those changes at www.nps.gov/dena. Here is what is happening to date:
Commercial tours
Four Alaska tourism businesses can lead vehicle tours into Denali National Park this season, beginning July 1. The access is new, a way to open the park to more visitors after a drastic downturn in tourism this season.
The four businesses are Denali Backcountry Guides, Denali Jeep Excursions, Alaska Skylar Travel and Traverse Alaska. Their tours may be offered daily through Sept. 17 — except for the weekends that are reserved throughout the summer for private vehicles to drive into the park. That private vehicle option is also new this season.
Permits are available for private vehicles to drive as far as Eielson Visitor Center at Mile 66 of the park road, on certain weekends July through September. Apply at www.recreation.gov.
Permits for private vehicles to drive to Teklanika at Mile 30, from June 1 to June 30, are also available.
Transit buses
Reservations opened Monday at www.reservedenali.com for shuttle buses, now known as transit buses. These are generally the green buses that do not offer guided tours. However, the drivers are quite knowledgeable and often provide commentary.
This is the year to enjoy the expertise of an experienced driver. Usually 140 drivers are hired every summer. This year, there are only 13 drivers, all with 24 years experience or quite a bit more experience than that.
Buses traveling into the park will be limited and each bus will only fill half the seats, to provide social distancing. Currently the schedule calls for four transit buses plus two camper buses every day. The schedule is available at www.nps.gov/dena.
The transit bus is usually the one that invites visitors to hop off anywhere, hike for awhile and then find a seat on a later bus returning to headquarters. This year, there is no fleet of buses, so visitors are not encouraged to disembark and hike. But if they really want to hike after getting off the bus, the hike should be a short one.
To help accommodate those travelers, transit buses will prolong the bus layover at Eielson Visitor Center from 30 minutes to one hour. Visitors who want to enjoy extended hiking should consider obtaining a backcountry permit and camping overnight.
Those backcountry permits must now be reserved through email at least one day in advance, but no more than 14 days in advance. Users must provide their own bear resistant food containers. Details are available at www.nps.gov/dena.
Guided tours
At this time, there will be three Tundra Wilderness Tours offered daily. These are the narrated tours that travel to Mile 62 of the park road.
Another one-day option into the park is the Denali Backcountry Adventure tour. That tour began on June 13. Yet another one-day option is Kantishna Wilderness Trails and that tour is scheduled to begin July 9.
Canceled buses
There will be no front-country shuttle buses this season and no courtesy buses to the Denali Sled Dog Kennels. The kennels are closed to the public this summer. There are also no courtesy buses to Savage River or to the Riley Creek Camping loop.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.