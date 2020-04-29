For the first time in 27 years, Ford and Karen Reeves will not open their gift shops, just outside Denali National Park. About 15 miles down the Parks Highway, the owners of McKinley Creekside Cabins & Cafe are gearing up anyway, for whatever the summer season may bring.
Local Denali area business owners are in a tough spot right now, trying to decide whether they should open, after the coronavirus pandemic has decimated much of the normal tourist traffic expected every year.
Holland America Princess will not open the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge or McKinley Chalets. Restaurants, gift shops and businesses offering excursions are all in jeopardy. These businesses need guests and a bulk of those guests were usually provided by cruise ship passengers who included a trip to Denali on their itinerary.
“We are not willing to put ourselves or our longterm employees at risk for the few tourists who will show up,” Karen Reeves said. “We are going to survive this year with a combination of canceling orders and using our savings.”
The Reeves operate Northern Lights Gift Shop, Denali Summit Gift Shop and Denali Rocks Shop.
In addition to the Reeves’ gift shops, known closures to date include Princess Wilderness Lodge, McKinley Chalet Resort, Grande Denali Lodge, Black Bear Coffee Shop, Canyon Clinic, Old Sourdough Studio and Denali Arts & Glass Studio. Many businesses remain undecided.
Denali Chamber of Commerce director Vanessa Jusczak noted that a number of businesses still plan to open, but probably in June or July, instead of May.
“It seems like most of the excursion-type businesses are gonna give it a go,” she said. “But dates are up in the air.”
Excursions include outings like Nenana River rafting and ATV trips.
The 14-day quarantine mandate is tough for employers and seasonal employees, she said.
“People are still waiting to make a decision and there’s no real way to say for anybody when that will change,” she said.
Denali ATV, Denali Jeep Excursions and Denali Zipline Tours are ready to open in May.
“We have a lot of our staff and managers here, they just finished up their quarantine and we are going to be working and hoping for the best,” said co-owner Kyle Davis.
He normally has a staff of about 50 employees. This year, he will employ 25 people.
Now that the inter-community travel has been approved, Jusczak suggested this will be a perfect summer for Alaskans to visit Denali National Park. It’s time to embrace that opportunity, she said.
Holly Slinkard, co-owner of McKinley Creekside Cabins & Cafe couldn’t agree more. She and co-owner Tracey Smith decided early on to open their longtime business, located at Carlo Creek. They are focusing on new opportunities and plan to market to Alaskans.
“I live in Anchorage in the wintertime and I would say 95% of born and raised Alaskans have never been to Denali National Park,” Slinkard said. “They always go to Kenai and go fishing.”
This is the summer for Alaskans to visit, she said.
McKinley Creekside is planning to implement some new coronavirus-caused changes, like room service to cabins.
“A little luxury,” she said. “Sit on your little deck, enjoying your eggs Benedict and champagne.”
Creekside is also planning to host weekend events that include social distancing, like open mic nights on the pavilion.
The bulk of their staff of 40-45 people is returning and the first group of eight arrives Saturday. The business has plenty of employee housing to accommodate 14-day quarantine for everyone at a safe distance.
“I think it’s going to be Alaskans’ year to come visit Denali and let’s say that loud and publicly,” said Denali Mayor Clay Walker. He described it as a “throw-back year,” reminiscent of Denali 30 years ago.
“That particular stretch — the canyon — will be quieter, but the whole area will see a level of visitors,” he said, noting that the Denali Bluffs Hotel plans to open in that area.
Another key element for businesses is discovering how Denali National Park plans to operate this summer. The required 6-foot social distancing means only about 11 people can sit on a bus driving into the park. Those plans have not yet been publicly announced.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.