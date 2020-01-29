The Denali Borough wants to know what local borough residents think might be the biggest risk to the area: earthquake, flood, wildfire, landslide, severe weather or climate change thawing permafrost resulting in avalanches.
An online survey, available until Feb. 15, is on the Denali Borough website at www.denaliborough.org. It asks local residents to give feedback on what they think are the most pressing hazards and risks in the Denali Borough.
Results of this survey will be used to update the borough’s hazard mitigation plan. That plan, once completed, may help the area be eligible to receive funds from the federal government, if a natural disaster were to strike.
“The public survey component is important,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “We’re very interested in how people view our borough and potential hazards here.”
The survey asks how often residents want to be updated if a natural disaster strikes. It asks survey-takers to evaluate vulnerability of their community centers, fire stations and other community buildings. A section on preparedness lets borough officials know whether your family has an emergency plan.
Go to www.denaliborough.org to take the short survey.
Film festival
The Denali Junior Nordic Club hosts a special Backcountry Film Festival 2019 at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the McKinley Community Center, just off Milepost 230 Parks Highway.
The series of short films celebrate human-powered backcountry activities. One of the films explores how climate change affects the lives of mushers and those who travel through Denali National Park. This festival was created in 2004. It premieres in Boise, Idaho, and then travels to more than 100 locations worldwide. Funds raised at the festival stay in local communities.
This is a fundraiser for the club and all proceeds go to the Denali Junior Nordic Club, a Kids In Motion program.
Admission is $10 and includes a raffle ticket. Come for the films, food and prizes. More information at jamiafari@hotmail.com.
