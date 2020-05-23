Graduation came directly to the homes of three graduates of Anderson School this year.
Staff members drove to each home and teacher Uwe Hoffman whipped out a table. Then, he presented a personalized cake for each graduate, along with their diploma.
Just another unique graduation ceremony in the age of the coronavirus.
In Healy, seven graduates of Tri-Valley School (including one Denali PEAK graduate) stood outside the school as a stream of cars drove by to wish them well. The graduation ceremony itself, an invitation-only event to keep numbers small, also happened outside and was livestreamed for everyone else.
This year, the graduates of 2020 didn’t wait until graduation day to make a special gift to the community. Back in April, the class donated $1,000 to the local Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund, a program that helps residents in need. The funds were the balance of money raised during the class’s four years of high school. Graduates hoped it could be useful during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Cantwell, sole graduate Rodney Lee was joined by Bob Bondy, a Denali PEAK graduate who came in from the Denali Highway to participate in the ceremony. Afterwards, graduates drove down the Parks Highway, to be cheered by a long line of local residents parked on the shoulder.
•••
Tri-Valley School
Rebecca Basile
Makenzie Mirasole
Lauren Pluard
Erin Przybylski
Abigail Smith
Mistelle Titus
Anderson School
James Ashley
Mariah Ryder
Josh Smith
Cantwell School
Rodney Lee
Denali PEAK
Homeschool
Bob Bondy
James Brekke
Laird Dixon
Shannon Edwards
Justin Jenkins
Beth MacMaster