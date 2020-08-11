A resolution that “strongly supports and encourages” Denali Borough residents to wear masks, wash hands and social distance to help combat COVID-19, almost didn’t even get discussed at the recent monthly meeting. It ended up passing unanimously, but not before many different viewpoints were shared.
Borough assemblyman Jake Hill introduced the measure, which “supports and encourages the universal adoption of mitigation measures, including the recommended use of cloth face coverings, to help combat the spread of COVID-19.” Normally, motions get seconded instantly. But this time, silence followed for much longer than usual. Tallon Shreeve finally seconded the motion, so discussion could begin. Without a second, the resolution would have died.
There were mixed reactions to the proposal.
Lisa Miner said she wants to respect everyone’s ability to choose.
“I want to respect those who don’t want to wear masks, those who don’t feel we need masks,” she said. “I support wearing masks in public places, but I’m a little bit leery about government controlling peoples’ choices. I don’t think we have a right to take that away.”
Mayor Clay Walker clarified: “This certainly doesn’t take away anyones’ rights. It affirms and encourages safe practices within our community. It is a resolution. Not an order. Not a mandate. Not an ordinance.”
The state of Alaska has left this decision to individual municipalities. Like other Alaska communities, local Denali Borough residents have varying opinions, especially on wearing masks.
“I think it’s baseline common sense of what we should do to slow the spread in a pandemic,” Jared Zimmerman said. “But I don’t think it’s going to affect personal decisions.”
He said he is more concerned about the thousands of people traveling to the Denali area from across the country and across the state — from places that aren’t taking preventive measures.
“I heard an ad on the radio,” he said. “Denali is open. Come and visit. It’s almost guaranteed those people are coming from higher case rates than here. I fear exposure to our community. We have very little control.”
But the governor kicked the decision to local governing bodies, he noted, so “it is our responsibility.”
Jake Hill spoke in favor of the measure.
“It doesn’t remove anyones’ choice,” he said. “It may not do as much as some want, but it takes a stand.”
Residents and businesses look to the borough for guidance, he said, and he supported the resolution as a step in the right direction.
This was not a mandate, but discussion did wander into the pros and cons of mandates, which the borough cannot enforce.
“We really need to be careful about creating division,” said Joe Chatfield, who opposed a mandate.
So far, only one resident case of COVID has been reported in the Denali Borough and that resulted in no community spread.
“There are very few counties in the country that can say that,” the mayor said.
He supported the resolution, saying it describes efforts residents can be doing and should be doing. It also honors individual rights by strongly encouraging, not mandating, he said.
“We all have a responsibility here,” the mayor said. “We are responsible for the well being of our community.”
The mayor pointed out that the Denali School Board passed a resolution supporting the measure. That school board had considered passing its own resolution supporting wearing of masks, but instead deferred to the borough and supported the borough resolution.
