Many Denali Borough residents took advantage of the borough’s free COVID testing program Monday, after a spike in positive cases was reported late last week.
Sixty tests were performed at the free local testing center in the parking lot of the Tri-Valley Community Center. Some local residents waited as long as an hour or more to get tested. At times, the line of cars snaked all the way back to the Healy Spur Road.
People getting tested do not leave their vehicles.
“It was the biggest push for testing we’ve seen since Denali National Park opened on July 1,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “We probably did even more testing than even that push before the park opened.”
“I think we saw both folks interested in knowing their COVID status, as well as folks potentially in contact with the positive cases,” he added.
Late last week, the borough reported four residents and one nonresident testing positive within 36 hours. At the time, the Denali Borough described the risk of community transmission as significant. The risk level went from low to high and local schools immediately transitioned to distance learning, from in-person classes. Denali Preschool and Learning Center closed and the borough office closed to public drop-ins for the week.
“With this new spike, our positivity rate did go up over 6% for the week, which is right in line with the Fairbanks positivity rate,” Walker said. “It’s nothing out of the broader regional ordinary, but at the same time, its new and of concern to us at the borough. We hadn’t seen positivity over 5%.”
He said he was grateful the borough’s free testing program is so readily available. COVID tests can also be acquired at the Cantwell Clinic and the Interior Community Health clinic in Healy.
Now, everyone anxiously awaits the results of those 60 tests.
“We do hope all those tests are negative,” the mayor said. “But the odds aren’t necessarily in our favor.”
Denali Borough has enjoyed low numbers since the coronavirus pandemic hit, but recent cases are changing that.
“There is a virus out there,” Walker said, “and it’s not going away.”
Free testing continues in Healy this week on Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Brad Benson/GVEA
Brad Benson of Healy has been selected to fill the District 7 seat on the Golden Valley Electric Association’s (GVEA) Board of Directors. The vacancy was created when Bill Nordmark stepped down after 25 years of service.
Benson, who operates several tourism businesses in the Denali Park area, was involved with GVEA’s member advisory committee, and was also a District 7 candidate for the board in 2018.
“Brad understands the challenges GVEA faces to provide reliable energy at fair and reasonable prices,” said GVEA Board Chair Tom DeLong. “Brad will represent Interior residents well as we continue to explore innovative energy solutions.”
Benson is also a volunteer firefighter and EMT.
His appointment will fulfill the remainder of Nordmark’s term, which expires in 2021 and the seat will be up for re-election this coming spring.
District 7 runs along the Parks Highway from Mile 330, near Skinny Dick’s Halfway Inn, to Mile 210 at Cantwell.
Anderson Rail Lines
The rail lines going through Anderson will receive a special upgrade intended to enhance safety, thanks to a $761,918 grant from the federal government. The money will pay to install a wheel impact load detector on Alaska Railroad Corporation lines going through Anderson.
The wheel impact load detector system continuously monitors rail vehicle wheel health by measuring vertical wheel forces via rail-mounted strain gauges, and then alerts maintenance personnel to high-impact forces caused by damaged wheels, according to a press release. These forces can further damage vehicles, cargo and rail infrastructure.
The system is already in place at milepost 121.3 and this newest installment will monitor and collect data on trains that travel on the northern portion of the rail line.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.