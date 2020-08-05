Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker can now move that “Into The Wild” bus anywhere he pleases. On his desk. On a shelf. Even on a windowsill.
Borough staff surprised him this week with a rock painted like the infamous bus, compliments of Denali Rocks founder/artist Cara Thurston.
She found that odd-shaped rock and it was obviously destined to become the bus. She created it and then shared a photo of the rock’s transformation on Facebook.
“When I saw Cara’s Facebook post on Thursday, I immediately thought Clay has to have it,” said Trena Haugen, who works in the borough office. “So I texted her right away, before anyone else beat me to it.”
Haugen wanted to present it to the mayor as a gag gift.
Walker was often criticized about Denali Borough actions or inactions regarding the bus, even though the bus was owned by the state and resting on state property. Someone even accused him of being “the mastermind” of moving the bus away from Stampede Trail. In fact, that decision was made by the state, which collaborated with the Alaska Army National Guard to remove the bus from Stampede Trail, about 25 miles west of Healy.
The bus is currently in storage but likely headed to the University of Alaska Museum of the North, which will preserve and display it — at no cost to visitors. The state retains ownership. The museum will also create an educational display and share the entire history of the bus, not just the 114 days made famous by Chris McCandless. The bus and McCandless’s story were made famous in the book and subsequent movie “Into the Wild.”
After finding that perfect rock and painting it like the bus, Thurston decided she was going to keep it, just because it was so unique. But then, she changed her mind. Thurston is the creator of the Denali Rocks project, which encourages kids and adults to find rocks, paint rocks and then hide the rocks for others to find.
According to Haugen, Thurston said “her family does Denali Rocks to keep people happy and she knew that this would.”
Haugen scrambled to arrange the surprise presentation.
“The rest of the staff didn’t even know what I was up to, so it was great to see everyones’ reactions,” she said. “It couldn’t have worked out more perfect and was exactly what I expected.
“He (Mayor Clay Walker) has taken a lot of flack (for lack of a better term) for ‘moving this bus.’ I told him that now ‘he can move this bus wherever he wants.’”
The bus is currently sitting on the mayor’s bookshelf in the borough office.
Borough meeting
The Denali Borough meets virtually today at 6 p.m. on the borough YouTube channel.
The agenda includes public hearings on the proposed addressing system, the alcohol and marijuana tax and zoning, among others.
The assembly will also vote on a resolution that “strongly supports and encourages the universal adoption of mitigation measures, including the recommended use of cloth face coverings, to help combat the spread of COVID-19.”
With the meeting happening tonight, the best way now to participate is to email the borough or call with comments, according to borough clerk Amber Renshaw.
The ordinances and resolutions are all on the borough website at www.denaliborough.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.