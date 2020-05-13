The Denali Borough Assembly meets virtually tonight at 6 p.m. and the top item on the agenda is discussing how to use an estimated $3 million in CARES funding, a result of the coronavirus.
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to communities, navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are restrictions on how the funds can be used.
“We can’t use it for lost tax revenue replacement,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. The bulk of the borough’s budget comes from overnight accommodations taxes. This summer, as hotels close due to the coronavirus, those traditional funds will not be available. But there are other ways the funds can be used to benefit the borough, he said.
“They can be put to very good use,” Walker said. “Education, nonprofits, volunteer fire departments, to small businesses and others.”
The assembly will discuss all those options tonight. Locals can attend the meeting virtually at the Denali Borough’s YouTube Channel bit.ly/2zy5ldv. The meeting agenda is available at the Denali Borough web page www.denaliborough.org.
Clean Up Days
Clean up days are happening in the Denali Borough. It’s the perfect self-distancing volunteer activity to help local communities.
The Denali Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center serves as headquarters for the cleanup. Pick up yellow trash bags, safety vests and water bottles at the chamber building 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The chamber will also deliver bags to the communities of Cantwell and Anderson. Pick them up at the post office parking lot in Cantwell from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday; at Clear Sky Lodge on the Parks Highway from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and at the Anderson School parking lot from 2-3 p.m. on Friday.
According to the chamber, volunteers who pick up bags in Healy will be rewarded with small giveaway gifts and other goodies. A dumpster will be available at the chamber building on the Healy Spur Road to dispose of the collected trash. Or bags can be taken, for free, to the Denali Borough transfer sites or landfill. The state is not picking up the bags at roadsides this year.
In the McKinley Village area, yellow trash bags, reflective vests and water bottles are available for free at the McKinley Community Center until May 17. Check with Martha Tomeo at marthatomeo@gmail.com to choose a designated area for trash pickup. Dispose of the bags on your own this year.
“At least this annual event is a physically distant activity,” Martha Tomeo said in her email to community members.
ALPAR (Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling) helps sponsor this year’s Clean Up Days, along with the McKinley Community Club. Additional partners for this Clean Up Weekend include the Denali Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 3-Tier Alaska, Alaska Waste, the Denali Borough and Denali’s Cannabis Cache.
Brush drop off
The Denali Borough’s free brush drop-off program has resumed for the summer season through Oct. 1.
Local residents are invited to drop their brush at three locations in the Denali Borough — the Cantwell Transfer Station, Healy Transfer Station and Denali Borough Landfill. The borough hires a private contractor to turn the brush into wood chips, which are then available to residents, at no cost, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Questions? Call 907-582-1330.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.