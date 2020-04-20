Every Monday morning, for the past four weeks, a school bus makes special school-related deliveries to students in the Denali Borough School District.
Paraprofessional Angel Hayes is the staff member who makes the home deliveries, hanging bags on doorknobs, yard signs, or even just on front porches or at the end of driveways. During the past month, she has delivered musical instruments, study books, art supplies, WiFi devices and workbooks.
“Anything that the student needs to get assignments completed,” she said.
Most work is now done online. In fact, middle school and high school students can access their textbooks online. The items students need or want must be approved and selected by the teachers.
“The teacher identifies the item and gets it sent out to the student commons,” said Tri-Valley School Principal Nathan Pitt. “They sit there Friday and over the weekend. On Monday, we deliver.”
All the information is maintained on a spreadsheet.
The schedule helps to reduce any chance of items being infected with coronavirus, he said. All the items are bagged for protection against the weather, in case the bags don’t get picked up immediately.
Angel Hayes is the perfect person to place on that First Student bus to make the deliveries, he said.
“I thought of her immediately because she’s not only good and organized and gets things done,” he said. “She also knows where everyone lives. She has that local knowledge.”
Hayes happily volunteered to be the delivery person. Those early delivery days were substantial, she said.
“Like one time, none of the students in a Spanish class had their books, so I hunted in lockers and in the classroom until I found them,” she said.
The health mandate closing schools happened close to spring break, so students never had the opportunity to grab items from their lockers.
“My normal schedule is that I am at the preschool for four hours and then my afternoons are spent back at Tri-Valley helping out in learning labs and giving extra reading support,” she said. “My mornings are now spent delivering and my afternoons are still spent doing my reading support, only through Zoom.”
Sometimes she is greeted with handwrittene signs on front doors saying “Hi Ms Angel!”
The only drawback is that because she is the face of those deliveries, parents sometimes call her directly to request special delivery from the school.
“We’ve tried to reinforce that the message has to go to the teacher,” Pitt said. “We are not looking at delivering personal items right now. We are focusing on instructional items.”
Those instructional items include pre-printed worksheets, a few textbooks, and workbooks with tear-out pages.
“We also delivered basic school supplies, to make sure everyone had markers and crayons and paper,” he added. Some specific assignments require use of those supplies, so they are delivered in a package for that particular assignment.
Technology devices were also sent to students who left their computers or iPads at the school. MyFi devices were distributed to students who need help accessing WiFi.
“The first week was the biggest delivery,” Pitt said. “We sent two buses in two different directions, that took a few hours. That first week, we had, I think 92 bags to go out.”
Enrollment at Tri-Valley School is 160 students K-12th grade.
Deliveries are tapering off a bit now, according to Pitt.
“I think now it seems to be younger kids,” he said “But it’s really a mix. Some teachers have found other things that need to go home after the school closure.”
Other volunteers deliver to students in Anderson, McKinley Village area and Cantwell.
“It’s a group effort to be sure,” said Hayes. “We are all doing our best.”
