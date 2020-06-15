A COVID poster contest has been launched by a group of local residents as one way to remind Alaskans how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you are watching the statistics, you can see Alaskans are starting to squander the wonderful gift we were given,” said Matthew Sturm, who helped form the new group COVIDSafe Fairbanks.
For weeks, Fairbanks reported no new cases of the virus, but lately, that number is changing as more and more cases are reported.
The poster contest is intended as a reminder of ways to behave in a healthy manner to curtail the risk of infection. That means social distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask.
Sturm, who is a professor of geophysics at the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks got the poster contest idea from posters already produced by the United Nations and the World Health Organization. His daughter even won an international poster contest at one time.
So this education program, spearheaded by locals, will begin with eye-catching posters already created. COVIDSafe Fairbanks is reproducing some of those posters and will post them throughout the Fairbanks area.
It is hoped that seeing these posters will not only encourage heathy behaviors like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks, but will motivate some people to come up with new posters of their own. Poster entries are due July 6.
Sturm said he has spoken with Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink about the contest and she supports it and encouraged it to become a statewide program. The program also garnered support from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and the Fairbanks Downtown Association.
“Any thinking person in Alaska should think about how we get through these next few months,” Sturm said. “I’d love to see kids do it (enter posters).”
Any Alaskan, adult or child, is invited to enter a poster. First prize wins $100, second prize $50 for adults. For children age 15 and under first prize wins $50 and second prize wins $25.
More information is available at the website www.covidsafefairbanks.org or on the group’s Facebook page. Information on submitting is available there.
Sturm said he was looking for some way to help the community overall during the coronavirus pandemic. It seemed like an “all hands on” situation, he said.
“My wife was sewing masks like crazy, but I don’t know how to do that,” he said.
Then he had the poster idea and found a group of like-minded friends to help implement it.
He is hoping the posters will help add to the drum beat of safety awareness and encourage people to safely navigate the pandemic, while getting back to work and regular life as soon as possible.
The group’s website highlights this quote from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on May 17, 2020: “We are preparing for a second wave and maybe more. We don’t know what the trajectory of this virus will be (but it will at minimum) be a number of months, at least until we get a vaccine, and that is without social distancing easing anytime soon.”
Alaska and Fairbanks themes are encouraged for posters. Entries should do two things: motivate people to be careful and mindful of the community’s health and contain information for keeping the disease at bay.
In particular, organizers seek posters that will help people stick to safe behaviors as the pandemic continues and posters that carry a positive and hopeful message for the future.
Information posters can cover healthy practices, including hand washing, social distancing, masking, watching for signs of the disease, self-quarantining and myth-busting.
Winning posters will be printed and displayed around Fairbanks stores, businesses and facilities where people can see and respond to them. There’s a form on the website businesses can fill out to volunteer to display a poster.
