COVID vaccinations began Monday in the Denali Borough, for frontline health and emergency medical workers.
“The fact that the first phase may well be complete with all the emergency responders and health care providers in the borough being vaccinated by the end of this week is exciting,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
Next on the list are residents age 65 and older. People in that age group are encouraged to make an appointment through covidvax.alaska.gov, beginning Wednesday, January 6.
The Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy is not yet listed as a vaccination site, but hopes to be added to the list soon, according to Chris Noel, emergency services director for the Denali Borough.
“It’s not that these are the only options, but it is really important there is a local option,” the mayor said.
Vaccination sites are available, of course, in Fairbanks and Anchorage.
“It’s important that folks plan to receive both doses in the same location, one month apart,” Noel said.
The state website has been heavily used since it was created, Noel said.
“There may be bugs and the website is stressed, so patience is an important virtue,” he added.
He commended the Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy for working with the state to become a provider for administering the vaccine. Emergency workers were vaccinated in Healy Monday and other departments stood by in case an emergency response was needed during that vaccination time.
Those vaccinations will continue through the end of the week for emergency workers from Cantwell to Anderson.
Meanwhile, vaccinations also began in Cantwell through the Copper River Native Association, for front-line medical workers and elders. Vaccinations also began in Nenana at the Mary C. Demientieff Clinic, operated by Tanana Chiefs Conference.
At last report, there were no new positive COVID cases reported in the Denali Borough for the past 14 days, according to Noel.
“We haven’t had a positive case reported since Dec. 17,” Walker said. That could change at any time, but the mayor remains optimistic.
“We’re all very hopeful about getting our economy going again and hopefully people will feel comfortable traveling and it will be safe,” he said. “We’re really just working together with health care providers to make that happen.”
“This is a big step toward getting back to normalcy,” he added.
The free COVID testing program in the borough continues at the testing trailer outside the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy on Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.