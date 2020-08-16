The winning posters of the local COVID Poster Contest remind everyone of the three Ws: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance.
A group of Fairbanksans spearheaded the contest that began early in the summer, through the new group COVIDSafe Fairbanks. The poster contest is an attempt to remind people how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. The group’s mission: to help people get back to work and life safely.
“It was successful,” said Matthew Sturm, one of the lead organizers. “We had 11 or 12 entries. They were kind of evenly split between adults and kids.”
The winning posters are now available to display at any local business that wants to post them. Just go to www.covidsafefairbanks.org and request a poster. Volunteers will deliver and display posters in a spot of your choosing.
Sturm and like-minded friends hope the posters will remind people that life can get back to normal if people will wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance.
According to Jerry Johnson, the group views the posters as a community service.
“The idea was placing the posters around town, in a positive way, asking people to put masks on, might have some positive impact,” he said. “We’re trying to get people to recognize that masking isn’t a political issue, it’s a public health issue.”
“If people care about their fellow community members, they should be happy to do things that can help preserve their health,” he added. “The poster contest was a way to engage the community locally.”
Many communities in Europe are spearheading extensive COVID poster campaigns, he said.
“Our basic motivation is just to put it in front of people to remind them more and more and to get the information out,” Johnson said.
He also encouraged people to research effectiveness of different masks.
“A lot of people are wearing face coverings and not really wearing appropriate masks,” he said, and listed neck gaiters and bandanas as worse than wearing a regular mask.
“It doesn’t stop the outpouring of particles,” he said. “It breaks into small droplets so they don’t drop out as fast.”
Put Clark won $100 for first place in the adult category. Peter Park won $50 for second prize in the adult category. Third place went to Skye Sturm.
Elizabeth Kim won $50 for first place in the under 15-year-old category. Christopher Park won $25 for second place and Matthew Kim took third place.
