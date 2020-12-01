High school students at the Nenana Student Living Center got a surprise start on the holidays this week, when the Nenana Native Council delivered adult coloring books and colored pens for every student. The coloring books feature complex and detailed designs and patterns.
“Those coloring books are so relaxing,” said Jeri Knabe, administrative assistant for the Nenana Native Council. “They’re difficult of course, but it gives them something to do, to chill out. We thought we would get them something to help in their confinement, something to do inside to use their creativity.”
These 52 students are on everyones’ mind as the holidays approach. Nearly all of the students living at the center will not travel home for the Christmas holiday, due to COVID-19. So the staff and community organizations are working hard to make sure their holiday here is a happy one.
The living center is a boarding school. Students come from all over the state to attend Nenana City School. This year, they come from 20 or 30 Alaskan villages.
“Most of the villages are out west in the Yukon-Kuskowim region,” said director Joe Digrande. “Bethel, Tyonek, Mountain Village.
“Usually we get a lot of students from Kwethluk and some from farther north. We have students from Stebbins this year and Nome. They’re from all over.”
Usually, up to 100 students live here. This year, there are 52.
This has been a challenging year, since in-person classes are not currently being held at Nenana City School. The students are confined to the living center.
“They can’t walk by themselves,” Digrande said. “They can’t go to stores.”
The school is closed to in-person classes, so classes happen via Zoom at the living center. Teachers are virtual and staff members from the learning center provide classroom management at the center for participating students.
After school, learning center staff try to provide as many activities as COVID-19 protocols allow.
“We have bonfires,” Digrande said. “We have dances. We do a lot of hiking. We went ice fishing this year. We do cross country skiing.”
Inside, students can play light board games.
Planning for Christmas is already under way and some community groups are helping.
The Nenana Native Council provided the coloring books this week and will also make a financial donation to help students with the Christmas holiday.
True North Church in Fairbanks and the affiliate church in Nenana are both helping by providing a gift for each student.
“We’ve done this before, in years past,” said Matt Gerald, associate pastor. “We do a ‘Giving Tree’ basically. People can take a student — they don’t have a name, they have a grade and a gender. They go buy a gift and bring it back unwrapped.”
Those gifts are delivered to Nenana for distribution to the students.
“It’s part of our 12 Days of Christmas,” Gerald said. “This is our third year in a row. We want to help do whatever we need to do, to make it a win for the kids at this difficult time.”
Members of the congregation will buy Christmas gifts for each student.
Living Center students are also included on Nenana’s traditional Angel Tree, spearheaded by Annalee Shaw Coy. Each ornament features the age and gender of a student. Participants are invited to select an ornament and purchase a gift for that student.
“I just keep thinking about the sacrifice these kids and their families are making this year,” she said.
Anyone wanting to help with this project can contact her at acoy@nenanalynx.org or by messaging her on Facebook.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.