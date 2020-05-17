Residents of the Denali Borough took to the streets and trails this weekend for the annual 2020 Clean-Up Days. They wandered on foot and on four-wheeler and filled bright yellow bags with trash.
“People must do a lot of drinking and driving,” said John Swanstrom, who picked up lots of empty containers of alcohol along the Parks Highway. His companion, a little girl named Nora Helwig, was in the process of struggling to pick up a heavy chain laying in the ditch.
Erin Nustvold was out on Saturday with her two children, helping to remove trash.
“It was fun,” she said. “I drove the four-wheeler, and they hopped on and off, picking up throughout the subdivision and around the rink. It was a chilly day.”
The Denali Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center sponsored the cleanup drive and provided safety vests and trash bags for anyone who wanted to participate — from Anderson to Healy, McKinley Village and Cantwell.
Families worked in tandem, walking along road shoulders and picking up trash. Some pushed strollers. It was a chilly day Saturday, so people bundled up to be outside.
