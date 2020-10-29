The only contested race in the Denali Borough this election is for the office of mayor. Mayor Clay Walker hopes to secure his third and final term (due to term limits). Tallon Shreeve is the challenger. Here is a look at both candidates.
Tallon Shreeve
Tallon Shreeve lives in Healy but works in Nenana, as owner of Coghill’s General Store and manager of the Nenana Cultural Center. He also spearheads Discover Nenana, a local tourism group.
Living and working in two small Interior communities provides him with insight on how small communities operate in rural Alaska.
“I’ve fostered a relationship with the different communities that might not have been there if I hadn’t branched out,” he said. He took over Coghill’s General Store in January 2020 and has run the cultural center since 2018.
He also helps direct Neighbor-to-Neighbor and the Spruce Network, a nonprofit agency created in 2018 that focuses on community development, collaboration with existing groups and acts as a resource for future community projects. He has also worked as assistant general manager for The Homestead, employee housing for Holland America Princess in Healy and at Three Bears Grocery store in Healy.
“I am full of ideas,” Shreeve said. “I want to be able to be the next in line to help the borough to grow and to have a big vision for the borough, and see it as a place where my kids and grandkids can come and there will be jobs for them in the fields they want to be in. I want to help guide that.”
Sharing his ideas is crucial to making them happen, he said, and critical to bringing other stakeholders to the table.
Diversifying the borough’s economy is one of his goals and he has ideas for not just Healy, but Anderson and Cantwell too.
“A lot of other people I talk to have those ideas as well, we just need a way to see them come to fruition,” he said. “Let’s make them happen. Let’s bring them up to the planning commission. A lot of these plans are going to take multiple years to get them going.”
He wants to make more borough land available for development and to offer more housing and perhaps even develop more subdivisions.
The biggest challenge he thinks the borough faces is “having all our eggs in one basket” financially. Tourism and funds from overnight accommodation taxes are the main funder of the borough.
“I think if we can fix that, being able to just start getting a different revenue stream,” he said. He said he is paying close attention to Denali National Park expanding its season to winter months and wants to help Denali Borough become a year-round destination.
Transportation is also crucial and could make it easier for visitors to get here, he said. That could include building a regional airport, that could accommodate small planes and business travelers attending conferences here.
He’s not worried about living in Healy and working in Nenana. If he became mayor, he would hire a manager for his Nenana businesses. His business partners, who also happen to be his parents, already help out at the store and would continue doing that.
Shreeve ran for borough mayor once before and has served on the Denali Borough Assembly since 2015. He always wanted to be involved in the community and then realized being on the assembly was one way to make things happen. It was a way to be involved in all aspects of the community, to discover community needs, and to start filling those needs.
His family moved to Healy from Ketchikan in 2004 and he has lived here since then, except for a two-year faith mission and four years of college. He returned every summer and did all his college internships here.
“I’m glad to be able to run against Clay,” Shreeve said, and praised Walker’s administration. “I like the way Clay has done things. He has taught me a lot. He’s a great guy.”
Shreeve, 33, and his wife, Kristi, have three children.
Mayor Clay Walker
If Mayor Clay Walker wins this election, it will be his third and final term as mayor of the Denali Borough, due to term limits. He was appointed to the remainder of Dave Talerico’s mayoral term in 2013. He won the seat in 2014 and again at the next election.
“I’m honored to do the work,” Walker said. “I enjoy doing the work. Being the managing mayor of a small borough, I get to play a lot of different roles: political leader, administrative leader of an administrative team, and process leader, leading issues through the public process.”
Prior to stepping into the mayor’s job, he served on the Denali Borough Assembly for six years. Before that he worked seasonally as a tour bus driver in Denali National Park. He was always fascinated by community issues.
“A great thing about living in a small community is these opportunities to serve are there and you can make a difference in these small communities,” he said.
He has never been a one-issue or one-agenda candidate, he said, but rather interested in the overall health and development of the community as a whole.
Denali Borough has a good reputation, he said, recognized throughout the state as a “well-functioning, well-performing borough.”
He wants to make sure that continues.
“Well-functioning doesn’t mean that we’re not true to our limited government origins,” Walker said. “I don’t see those two as necessarily opposed. People who care are putting in the time and it shows. That’s what I’ve always focused on, to care and put in the time to consider the issues.”
Certainly there have been challenges along the way, but sticking with those challenges brings the borough to a solution eventually, he said. The current addressing system question is the latest challenge.
“It’s happening at its own pace almost,” he said. “I think we’re gonna get there.”
He is proud of the borough’s solid waste program and the exemplary scores it receives for the past six years.
“I’m proud of that important public service we provide,” he said.
The biggest challenge now is economic recovery, and that includes recovery from the current health COVID-19 health crisis.
“We’re hopeful that federal relief will be able to make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic,” he said “If that does not come to pass, we’re gonna have some serious budgetary decisions.”
The borough’s forward funding allows a bit of breathing room and time to plan for that downturn.
He hopes to win this final term and to “leave the borough in a strong fiscal and administrative shape with a strong team in place.”
“Also to improve the quality of life along the way,” he added.
Currently pursuing a masters degree in public administration, Walker said he doesn’t have his own plan yet for post-mayoral life.
“I guess I’ll say I’ve never had a big 10-year plan,” he said. “I always worked hard at what I did. If I’m a bus driver in the park, I want to be a really good one. If I’m in local government, I want to be good at it.”
“I want people to know that I work hard and care about the borough and the people, and getting our economy back in stronger shape,” he said. “The focus for me also is to govern fairly. I think that’s important in a leader. It’s something I strive for.”
Walker, 51, and his wife, Sarah, have three children.
