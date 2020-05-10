A small group of Fairbanksans gathered at the Lend-Lease Monument on the riverfront in downtown Fairbanks on Saturday to celebrate VE Day. On May 8, 1945, 75 years ago, allies accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of it’s armed forces, marking the end of World War II in Europe.
A representative of the Russian Cultural Center was in Fairbanks as well, placing a wreath, from the Russia Embassy, in front of the monument. The statue depicts figures of a Russian and American pilot circa WWII. Alaska was a staging ground for the Lend-Lease program (1942-45), ferrying supplies to the eastern front from the Lower 48, over Canada and to Ladd Field (now Fort Wainwright). More than 300 Russian pilots then flew planes over the Bering Strait and east to Russia.
For the past two years, Festival Fairbanks and the Fairbanks-Yakutsk Sister City group held ceremonies on Victory Day at the monument. The coronavirus pandemic curtailed the celebration this year. But individuals still showed up to pay their respects.
Melissa and Terry Chapin were there Friday morning and placed a wreath at the monument, to honor both Festival Fairbanks and the Fairbanks-Yakutsk Sister City group. It is hoped that a more official ceremony can be held at a later date. Meanwhile, the Chapins said they are keeping a permanent record of Victory Day observances for their counterparts in Yakutsk.
