The doors of Cantwell School will remain open for the coming school year, even though there are fewer than 10 full-time students enrolled in grades K-12.
That means the Denali Borough School District will operate the school without funding from the state, which only provides funds for schools with 10 or more students.
Although that is a loss of about $150,000 from the state, there are other costs involved in operating the school. After agreeing unanimously to keep it open at current staffing levels, the school board voted to move $450,000 from its unrestricted carryover account to the district budget to cover that cost.
No services will be reduced at the other school sites — Tri-Valley School in Healy and Anderson School in Anderson. Denali Borough School District also operates the Denali PEAK Homeschool program. Twenty-one students who live in the Denali Borough participate in that correspondence program, but another 750 students live outside the borough.
The board will work on a long-term plan to address student numbers in the coming year and seek “creative solutions,” as board member Kristen Randall said, to boost school enrollment to at least 10 students.
The potential closure of Cantwell School, the oldest school in the district, was a community crisis for supporters in Cantwell as the school board weighed options. The school building also houses the community library and serves as an emergency shelter when needed.
Enrollment has been on the decline, and there are currently just eight full-time students and two half-time students. Four students from the Cantwell community chose to attend Tri-Valley School in Healy. Special waivers are granted for this by the superintendent, but the reasons are confidential. It’s about a 40-minute commute one way from Cantwell to Healy.
A couple of community members wondered why students who live in Cantwell are not required to attend Cantwell School.
“Do the needs of one parent outweigh the needs of the community that is still here?” asked Mike Santos. The decision by those parents to not have their children attend Cantwell School is now limiting his choices, he said.
Board members agreed to examine that school policy, but most said they can’t imagine forcing parents to send their children to a particular school. Cantwell families who choose homeschool also remove students from Cantwell classrooms, board member Dawn Adams noted.
Supporters who urged the school board to keep the school open included teachers, community members, parents and grandparents, and former students. They testified in person and by letter. No one testified that the school should close.
Windy Thorn works as a special education teaching assistant at the school. She grew up in Cantwell and graduated high school there in 2011. The job at the school brought her home.
“I came with hopes to give back to my community the same way my community gave its all to me,” she told the school board at the Feb. 20 meeting in Cantwell. She pleaded with the board “not to rip the heart out of Cantwell.”
Teacher Caitlin Santos talked about the confidence students gain with the individual attention Cantwell offers.
Armeda Bullard, whose daughter was one of the first graduates of the current Cantwell High School in 1979, urged the school be kept open.
“If you shut this school down, you will kill this community,” she said.
Gordon Carlson agreed.
“I walked through these doors in 1967 as a first grader, and in January 1980 I graduated high school and walked out these doors,” he said.
Two of those years, he and other Cantwell students rode a bus to Healy. He remembers treacherous roads and buses getting stuck.
“You shut this down, it’s the death of a town,” he said.
Keeping the school open will allow the board to develop a long-term plan for the school, Denali Superintendent Dan Polta said. He talked about the unique learning environment at Cantwell School, where student interaction is “in a deep and earnest way.”
“What’s hard to capture about Cantwell are those interactions and the aspect of character that students develop while they’re here,” Polta said. “You can’t test that. That’s incredibly valuable.”
That is particularly evident during the daily morning circle where all students and staff and often visitors come together and everyone has an opportunity to speak and to share their thoughts.
“I see this as an investment,” board member James Tench said as he voted to keep the doors open. “I think it’s worth the chance this year.”
