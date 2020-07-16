Cantwell residents played a role in identifying two men who were arrested in Anchorage last week in connection with a series of burglaries in the Cantwell area. There are indications the men may also be connected to burglaries in Nenana, Kenai and Soldotna.
Alaska State Troopers praised local residents who weren’t afraid to get involved to find the people responsible for the burglaries. Their help came in handy through vigilance, and the use of trail cameras and social media, said Sgt. Joel Miner of Healy.
Troopers believe there may be additional burglaries that have not yet been reported. They ask anyone who hasn’t visited their Cantwell, Healy or Nenana cabin in awhile to make a visit and report any stolen or missing items.
Trail cameras were instrumental in this case, Miner said, and he encouraged cabin owners to install them.
“One property owner had four game cameras,” he said. “They stole three of them. The fourth camera gave us a good enough picture of the vehicle to develop the suspects.”
Local residents shared that photograph on social media.
The two suspects are Christopher Virgi-In, 36, and Luke A. Jackson, 37, both of Anchorage, are accused of driving up the highway, committing multiple burglaries and then returning to Anchorage to sell and/or trade the stolen property.
Sgt. Miner praised local residents who assisted in this investigation.
“It’s community policing,” he said. “We can’t do this alone.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.