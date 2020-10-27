Tricks or treats await supporters of the October fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Detection Center, or BCDC. In keeping with the BCDC theme, the tricks are actually booby prizes. Officially, this is the Save The BOOObies Trick or Treat Raffle.
Like other agencies, BCDC is unable to hold its annual in-person fundraising gala this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the longtime agency is hosting a Halloween-themed raffle to take its place. Winners will be announced on Halloween.
The raffle ticket is $100 and automatically gets the buyer a $20 gift certificate to The Cookie Jar restaurant.
“We wanted to help a local restaurant in the process,” said Odette Butler, BCDC director.
Once you buy a raffle ticket, you are eligible for a big win or a trick, in this case known as a booby prize. For instance, you could win two Alaska Airlines tickets anywhere the airline flies. Or, you could win a little toy airplane that rolls across the table. You could win a big metal salmon sculpture from Holaday- Parks to hang on a wall. Or you could win the booby prize of a can of tuna fish.
“There are 10 prizes all together,” Butler said.
Other trick-or-treat prizes include a $250 Lava Book for 10 vehicle washes from Splash & Dash or the booby prize of a bottle of glass cleaner; a one-night stay at Chena Hot Springs Resort; a $200 gift certificate from Happy Tails Grooming; a leather bag from In My Element; a Game of Thrones series and DVD collection that includes two bottles of Chardonnay wine and two glasses with the etchings “Wine Is Coming;” a large landscape painting and a metal print of the aurora borealis.
To purchase a raffle ticket, at $100 each, go to www.bcdcofalaska. org. BCDC hopes to sell 400 tickets.
On Friday, F& H Fitness in Fairbanks will host a “Pink Ride of 20 Miles for Ta-Tas” and will donate all funds raised to both the Breast Cancer Detection Center and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, an arm of the American Cancer Society. Drop-in cost is $25 at the fitness center. The ride begins at 6 p.m. and participants can be there virtually or in person. The top donator will win two Alaska Airlines plane tickets. Wear pink, because the best pink costume wins an official “spin for a cause” t-shirt and custom sticker. Most miles wins one free month of unlimited cycling with a goal-setting session.
BCDC is committed to providing education and mammograms to women in Alaska regardless of their ability to pay.
BCDC also sponsors the mobile mammogram unit that travels throughout the state, bringing mammograms to rural and remote communities where breast cancer screening services are not readily available.
“We just got done with our last trip to Girdwood for the season,” Butler said. “Our hope is to start back up in April.”
BCDC uses state of the art 3D technology that offers greater accuracy, earlier detection and fewer callbacks, in a warm, comfortable and calming environment, according to the BCDC website.
BCDC’s goal is to continue to decrease the impact of breast cancer on geographically diverse Alaskan communities.
Appointments can be made by calling 907 479-3909 or email office@bcdcofalaska.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer. com. Follow her on Twitter @ FDNMKris.