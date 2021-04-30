The Lathrop High School Ballroom Dance Team celebrates 20 years presenting concerts at Hering Auditorium on Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Masks are required for all performances.
Tickets are $10 for students/teachers/military/seniors and $12 for the general public. All audience members will be ushered to their seats, to maintain distancing as Covid safety protocol. Limited seating is available.
The dance team just returned from Valdez, where they performed for the local food bank there.
“We danced our way to Valdez, pulling off at rest stops and recording routines in front of the lakes and mountains,” said director Stefani Borrego.
Although it is called the Lathrop High School Ballroom Dance Team, participants attend different schools. Most of the dancers are high schoolers, but eighth-graders are also included.
The performance includes lots of teamwork and lots of practice and the result is beautiful dancing.
The dance team is dedicated to keeping alive the traditions of ballroom dancing. It focuses on teamwork, physical endurance, performance skills, responsibility, commitment and appropriate social interaction.
Longtime director Stefani Borrego said the goals are to create a quality dance team, teach life skills, support the community of Fairbanks and represent them well. She is a former member of the prestigious Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Touring Team and started the local group in 2001.
The team travels every other year, to perform outside Alaska.
In 2020, they went to New York, and left the day before it shut down.
“We saw the last Broadway shows before they closed,” Borrego said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.