If you don’t vote, you can’t applaud or complain about the results. That is the philosophy of Rose Cope, 103, who will cast her ballot at Tuesday’s general election, as she has every year since 1936.
That’s the year that incumbent Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Republican Gov. Alf Landon of Kansas for the presidency.
“I’m not going to give up my right to complain,” said the voter who has voted at every presidential election since she was able to vote. She was born in 1917 and cast her first ballot in that 1936 election.
A lot of those past races don’t stick out in her mind too much, although she knows she did not vote for Franklin D. Roosevelt, but she did vote for Dwight D. Eisenhower.
She never missed an election.
This longtime voter worked as an editorial assistant for the Tampa Tribune in Florida, retired and then moved to the Fairbanks area eight years ago to be with family. Now, Cope lives with her son and daughter-in-law Roger and Nancy Cope and votes at Pleasant Valley, Two Rivers.
“The ladies always fuss over her,” Nancy Cope said. “But she wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
Politics is a regular topic of conversation in the household, according to Nancy Cope.
“We do follow it and always talk about it at the breakfast table,” she said.
Rose Cope also carefully follows the local election campaigns.
She feels it is her patriotic duty to vote whenever she can, but she noted that political races have definitely changed over the years.
“Right now, there’s a great deal more money involved,” she said. “Without money, you don’t seem to have any chance to get in there.”
Rose Cope mentioned several times how critical she thinks it is to vote.
“If you vote, you have a right to applaud or complain,” she said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t have that right.”
Because she believes so strongly that her vote will count, she is optimistic about the future of the country.
Poll workers are always happy to see her show up at the polls.
“We consider her a celebrity,” said Nancy Cope.
