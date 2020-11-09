The Alaska Peace Officers Association, or APOA, delivered a combination of 66,026 pounds of food and cash to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank this month, shattering an earlier record of 55,000 pounds/cash delivered in one day.
That earlier record was from 2003 and came from the Canned Food Day at the Tanana Valley Fair.
The huge delivery was welcome news for the Food Bank during this time of “misunderstandings, hardships and turmoil,” according to director Anne Weaver.
The Food Bank collects and redistributes donated food to individuals and agencies.
Law enforcement agencies participating included Alaska State Troopers, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire, North Pole Police and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police.
In the end, it was Alaska State Troopers who collected more than any other department — just as Capt. Ron Wall planned. It is his last year before retirement and he intended to emerge as a victor in this contest.
“I would work during the day and then work the phones like a wild man at night,” Wall said. “Obviously, I couldn’t have done it without all my friends.”
There was much good-natured bantering and some sneaky fundraising going on during the month of October, as departments hid some of their major fundraising efforts from their competitors in other law enforcement agencies.
“Steve Dutra just sent in a check for $1,500, but he doesn’t know I’m going to pick up a check for $2,000 today,” Wall reported last week, just before the Oct. 31 deadline. “I’m sandbagging him just like he did for me.”
North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra and Alaska State Trooper Captain Ron Wall egged each other and their departments on, to collect the most money and/or food for the Food Bank.
Last year in the first APOA Food Drive, Dutra’s North Pole department took first place, leading Dutra to good heartedly proclaim this year, “Ron Wall is the second person to win. I will always be the first winner.”
The Trooper donations arrived in style, delivered by 10 red, white and blue pickup trucks, compliments of Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Fairbanks Nissan car dealerships.
“All jokes aside, we are proud of all our participants and the citizens who really deserve the credit,” Dutra said. “We played a small part, we moved money and supplies from the community to the Food Bank. Our job was easy. The true story is about those who gave.”
Wall, who also serves on the board of directors of the Food Bank, said the food drive gave the community a chance to see law enforcement officers in a different role.
“We may be law enforcement, but we’re still members of the community,” he said.
Unknown to most residents, when law enforcement officers respond to a home and see that food is needed, they simply call the Food Bank and request that a box of food (eggs, milk, meat and more) be delivered. This is at no cost to the recipient or the department. This is one way officers can help support the people they serve, according to a trooper news release.
The collaboration between departments is impressive, Wall added.
“This is probably one of the best small towns in America,” Wall said. “I really think when something bad happens, this community really comes together.”
He also is reveling in his personal victory over the North Pole Police Department.
“Menial as it might be, I will hold it over his head,” he laughed.
The big winners are Fairbanksans who will no longer go hungry.
“I am proud of our local law enforcement agencies and their desire to take such good care of this community,” Weaver said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.