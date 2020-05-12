The Vernon L. Nash Antique Auto Club of Fairbanks is making a few changes to its summer event schedule, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual car show held at the Carlson Center the first week of June has been canceled. The third annual Teddy Bear Car Show, which collects teddy bears for children hospitalized at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital every July is also canceled.
“We are having to adjust how we interact with the community here in Fairbanks, which means several of our activities will look a little different to those that follow our classic and antique auto enthusiasts,” said Jeff Creamer, president of the auto club.
Auto club members will meet every Saturday morning at the Great Harvest Bread Company at Bentley Mall. But members will stay in their individual vehicles.
The weekly Wednesday night runarounds beginning at Pioneer Park will be turned into a “tailgate” affair in the front parking lot, before touring different sections of the city.
The annual Raffle Car giveaway will still happen. This year, the vehicle to be given away is a 1997 BMW Z3 convertible roadster. Raffle tickets can be purchased through members, on Facebook, the internet or at Larson’s Locksmith Shop. Announcement of the winner usually happens at the annual picnic at Pioneer Park, after the Golden Days Parade. It is yet to be determined whether the parade will happen.
Free coffee
First responders and health care workers can enjoy free coffee at several locations in the local area, compliments of Country Financial Insurance in Fairbanks.
Tabs have been opened at Hot Shot Sisters and MoJoToGo, to provide complimentary beverages to area healthcare workers and first responders, according to company spokeswoman Ali Livolsi. Those tabs have been open since March 26.
Today, the company will also open a tab at the North Pole Coffee shop inside Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, for nurses and healthcare workers. This is in honor of national Nurses Appreciation Week.
Local representative Laura Brugger is also delivering bagel boxes, from Bagels and Brew, to 10 local doctor offices. In partnership with Bobby’s Downtown Restaurant, the company will donate gift certificates to the Fairbanks Police Department and Fairbanks Fire Department.
This is part of Country Financial’s nationwide program called Operation Helping Heroes. The program shows appreciation for those on the front lines and also supports local businesses.
Syttende Mai Parade
Sons of Norway Arctic Viking Lodge in Fairbanks will celebrate the Norwegian holiday “Syttende Mae” on Sunday with a Norwegian-themed roundtrip walk between the Carlson Center and Golden Heart Park. The walk begins at 2 p.m.
Participants are invited to walk, ride bicycles, push strollers or even just drive the route. Walkers are encouraged to wear Norwegian outfits or shirts, to decorate bicycles and to carry Norwegian flags and banners. Dancing is planned at Golden Heart Park by the cultural group. All participants are asked to wear masks during the parade.
Syttende Mae is Constitution Day, the national day of Norway and an official public holiday observed every May 17. Norwegians refer to it as “syttende mai.”
