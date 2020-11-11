A Fairbanks reader is investing — anonymously — in the future outdoor health of a young family in Healy.
A few months ago, I wrote about Katie Stainbrook and her three young daughters The girls wanted to go backpacking, but the family did not have the proper outdoor gear to make that happen. They managed one overnight trip, with minimal camping gear and day packs and they loved it. So Stainbrook decided to issue her daughters a challenge.
“I told them if we set and met a goal of 100 miles for the summer, we could upgrade our camping gear to do more backpacking next summer,” she said.
And they did. In fact, they hiked more than 150 miles. Stainbrook started looking at backpacking gear for her family.
Meanwhile, a reader in Fairbanks sent me this note: “I really admire Katie’s idea that if the girls want to go camping, they needed to earn it. Great parenting.”
The reader, who wants to remain anonymous, said he is older now and downsizing his own outdoor gear that he has collected over the years. He thought this gear might provide a good start for the Stainbrooks’ backpacking adventures.
“This isn’t much, but it is a start and I am not interested in trying to sell any of it,” he said. “This seemed like a great use for gear I will not be using. It is in good working order and not junk.”
But he wasn’t sure how to donate it.
“Here’s the problem,” he wrote. “I have brainstormed for the past week trying to figure out how to get these items to Katie in Healy. There is no way that I can think of where trying to contact a young woman and her three daughters comes off not being creepy.”
He often offered to drive the items to Healy.
But he didn’t have to do that. I offered to deliver the items myself, which I did.
Stainbrook was amazed when I shared this good news with her and even more surprised when I gave her backpacks and bags filled with outdoor gear.
“Oh my gosh,” she said. “It’s some amazing stuff. The girls were so excited. It’s seriously hundreds and hundreds of dollars worth of gear. The girls want to go camping right now.”
The anonymous donor said he was glad to reward these young girls and to help them get started on what could be a lifetime of adventures.
“No batteries, no passwords, no user names to remember,” he said. “Just fresh air and quiet time outdoors. And the outdoors could use more girls out there.”
He gave me permission to tell this story, in hopes that others might donate outdoor gear to people they know who are trying to get outdoors more often.
Meanwhile, I’m told I will soon be delivering thank you notes to the donor from those future backpackers.
Book Election
Another important election took place at libraries statewide last week when elementary students voted for their favorite literary characters during the Books Get Our Vote program.
Candidates included Pete the Cat from the Pete the Cat series; Molly Mabray from Molly of Denali series; Gerg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid series; Raina of Smile, Sister, etc; and Jordan Banks from New Kid.
Voting was open from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3.
“It was a fun way to teach young students about the process of elections and the importance of casting your vote,” said Tri-Valley School Librarian Martha Tomeo. She said she read this book to students before the election: “I Voted: Making A Choice Makes A Difference” by Mark Shulman. That book is, of course, available at local libraries.
Final results showed that 1,079 votes were cast by elementary students statewide. The statewide winner was Pete the Cat, elected as Book President.
The Tri-Valley School librarian tells me that local results were a little different. Molly Mabray of Molly of Denali won at the local school library in Healy.
