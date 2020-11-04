Every Halloween night, students snatch carved pumpkins from porches in Healy and then arrange a prominent display of all the pumpkins somewhere in town.
This year, the field of pumpkins appeared the morning after Halloween at the Denali Borough’s COVID testing trailer, right next to the Tri-Valley Community Center.
It was the perfect spot during this year of coronavirus.
The pumpkin stealing wasn’t so popular when it began many years ago. In those days, students took the stolen pumpkins to Moody Bridge — that’s the tall bridge over the Nenana River south of Healy — and threw them over the side into the icy river below. Local residents were not happy the pumpkins were destroyed, so they weren’t supportive of the prank.
Somewhere along the line, things changed. Instead of destroying the pumpkins, teens started collecting them and displaying them in new locations every year. The pumpkins have popped up on the school playground at Tri-Valley School, at a roadside memorial, lining the Healy intersection, in front of the about-to-open Three Bears Grocery Store in 2018 and last year, on the porch of the new Denali Grass Co.
“Because some of us felt slightly bad for stealing — which was not the real intent — we decided to make it a community display of creativity,” said Nicole Shreeve, who was a student at the time. “What better way than to have the kids and their families see them displayed on the playground?”
The community embraced the new tradition and folks try to make sure new residents know it is going to happen. Homeowners who want to keep their pumpkins bring them inside on Halloween night.
The day after Halloween, everyone now eagerly waits to see where the pumpkins are on display. Children are especially eager to find their personal pumpkins included in the display.
