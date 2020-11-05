A new podcast and local call-in show was expected to debut in the city of Anderson on Wednesday night. It is called The Pulse in Anderson and Nenana.
“Tonight is the first live broadcast,” said organizer Brett Oakley, of Anderson, who will man the microphone for the podcast. The podcast is expected to highlight community happenings, feature special guest speakers and provide an open forum.
“Honestly, it’s hard for us all to connect at one time in Anderson,” Oakley said. “We all have busy lives. With the exception of running around on weekends, stopping and saying, ‘Hi,’ it’s hard to grasp onto anything that is going on in the community.”
“My intention is to bring things a little closer,” he said. “And give people an opportunity to get things out there, express concerns, that sort of thing. Also to bring up the good things and how things are going.”
“Major support is my goal on this, so we have an opportunity to get our voices out there,” he said.
This podcast will be live, through the internet. Oakley set up a studio in his home. He will be able to accept calls from listeners on the Podbean app and through a phone number.
“It’s an interactive show,” he added.
Much like call-in radio, this is call-in over the internet. He said he is working with copyright companies to secure permission to play some music in hopes that by the holidays, the podcast can be a festive tune-in for many listeners.
“But it’s primarily going to be a talk show,” he said.
The first show, last night, was expected to hand out thank yous to everyone who helped with local Halloween celebrations and for manning polls on Election Day.
“Not as a Republican or a Democrat, but a thank you for all the hard work poll workers put in,” he said.
Even Oakley can’t predict what listeners want to talk about. One person already asked him to mention recent missing persons.
“It will kind of be a touch and feel tonight,” he said. “We’ll see how it’s gonna roll. We’ll see how much public contribution we get and start building from there.”
Oakley said he has lived in Anderson for four years and works as an engineer. He learned about broadcasting from his own children and always had an interest in it.
Anderson used to have a community newsletter, but after that ceased publication, there has been no community forum to take its place.
“I figured this would bring a bit more of a human touch and bring us a little bit more together,” he said.
He doesn’t have a set length for how long the podcast will last. That depends on listeners and how many calls he gets and the ensuing conversation.
“I’ll leave that open to the public and see what we can generate,” he said.
The podcast is expected to be available twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. He has tried to get the word out through word of mouth, on social media and by posting flyers at city buildings.
“It’s in progress,” he said. “We’ll keep building until it is right for everybody.”
The podcast’s first session was available Wednesday, Nov. 4 on Podbean at thepulseinandersonnenana.podbean.com.
The show will be recorded every week and available to listeners.
More information is available on the Facebook page The Pulse in Anderson and Nenana.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.