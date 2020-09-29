Arbor Day happened without much fanfare earlier this year, due to the coronavirus.
Nevertheless, the Arbor Day Committee continued its good work and planted an Amur maple tree in Golden Heart Park to commemorate health care workers and essential personnel who worked tirelessly during the onset of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the group received and installed the special plaque that had been ordered to be placed at the base of that special tree. The plaque says:” Arbor Day 2020. This tree commemorates the health care workers and essential personnel who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“This is our gratitude to all those folks who have had to work directly to contain it,” said Ritchie Musick, of the Arbor Day Committee.
This is the 38th year that the Arbor Day Committee has been planting trees in the Fairbanks area. These trees are now located throughout the borough at schools, parks and public buildings.
The Arbor Day Committee always encourages residents to plant trees, provide special care for trees, or just enjoy trees in general — even during a pandemic.
Arbor Day is recognized nationally on the third Monday in May. Generally, the Arbor Day Committee invites students to help with this annual beautification project and students all over Fairbanks have planted trees in the past — ever since that first Arbor Day in Fairbanks in 1983. The first trees planted were two birch trees at the borough Transit Center on Cushman Street.
Kids share COVID perspective
A unique one-day pop-up art exhibit called “Postcards to 2020” will offer kids a chance to share their perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum is partnering with The Lemonade Stand to offer a one-time on Oct. 17, featuring how families are coping during this very unusual year. Submissions are open now for the outdoor art show, which will be held right outside the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, in The Lemonade Stand trailer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children are invited to contribute in a myriad of ways. Write a postcard to 2020. Lend an artifact that represents the coronavirus to you. Submit artwork or a story. Any project that celebrates how Fairbanks’ smallest community members stay creative in the craziest of times, is welcome.
The only parameters are that it be bigger than a matchbox and smaller than a shoebox.
There is no cost to participate.
The Lemonade Stand is a 14-foot-long trailer that has been transformed to exhibit art. Its mission is to encourage experimental, performance and installation art, while providing a venue in remote Alaska. The intent is to facilitate creative conversations while giving back. The Lemonade Stand is based in Fairbanks but travels by road and ferry throughout Alaska.
Questions? Email jessica@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com.
