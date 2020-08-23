Everyone who signed up for Saturday’s Fairbanks Heart Walk participated in their own way.
This year’s event was virtual, due to the coronavirus, so supporters could walk at their own pace with families, pet dogs or with each other. They did exactly that, coming together to support the American Heart Association.
The event marked its 26th year, celebrating heart and stroke survivors, raising lifesaving funds and encouraging physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all. looking for ways to connect with others,” said Wendie MacNaughton, co-chair of the 2020 Fairbanks event.
Fairbanksans connected online via the American Heart Association Fairbanks Facebook page for a kickoff program, before heading out on their own on Saturday morning.
“Staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle is critical to reducing your risk for heart disease and stroke,” said Shelley Ebenal, chief executive officer for Foundation Health Partners, in a press release. “Participation in community events, like the Fairbanks Heart Walk, keeps us accountable to a goal and is a fun way to be active because you maintain a connection with teammates.”
Supporters logged on to the Facebook page again at 11 a.m. to celebrate their collective success.
Lisa Herbert, co-chair of the Fairbanks Heart Walk, pointed out the Heart Walk is more than a one-day event.
“Many of these teams have been finding ways to stay active and fundraising for the American Heart Association for months,” she said, in a press release. Many of them have been fundraising online months before the walk.
The Fairbanks Heart Walk is presented by Foundation Health Partners. Funds raised through this event benefit the American Heart Association and support research, advocacy, CPR training, and to promote better health.
At last report, this event raised $157,366.69.
