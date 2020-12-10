Alaska Native elders and artists share their stories and expertise in a special livestream Alaska Native Cultural program this week at the Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitors Center on Thursday and Friday.
The community is invited to tune in for free winter storytelling with elders Anna Frank, Elizabeth Fleagle and Sam Demientieff. Patricia Bessette will demonstrate how to make baby booties, a traditional holiday gift in many Interior communities. In lieu of a live audience, the storytelling and demonstration will be moderated by Denakkanaaga Executive Director Sharon McConnel. Go to morristhompsoncenter.org/live from 6-8 p.m.
A limited number of baby bootie kits are available for purchase. The kit includes everything needed to make the booties, except beads. It includes moose hide, skin and beading needles, thread and thimble. To purchase, call Denakkanaaga at 907-451-3900. Fees cover actual costs.
The program arose out of the long-standing desire of the Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitor Center, TCC Cultural Programs and elders at Denakkanaaga to share Native cultural programs with a broader population.
“Not only in Fairbanks, but in rural Interior communities and even Alaskans living out of state,” said Sara Harriger, executive director of the Morris Thompson Center. “The need to reach people virtually during COVID-19 really motivated us further, and inspired our sponsors to support these programs.”
“We also felt it was important to create a record of the programs as a resource that can be accessed by people at any time, even when internet connections are perhaps not adequate to participate in the livestream, for example,” she added. “That’s why we are building the library on YouTube of al the streamed programs.”
On Dec 17, Tom Huntington and Denakkanaaga elders will talk about traditional hide tanning, showing example hides, tools and sharing different traditional approaches to tanning and sharing their personal stories.
On Dec. 18, Susan Paskvan will demonstrate how to make a bird ornament and share traditional stories and Denaake’ language.
A new page on the Morris Thompson webpage at morristhompsoncenter.org/live provides more information. It also serves as a library for the sessions, which will be recorded and available, archived on the Morris Thompson Center’s YouTube channel.
This special series launched back in August with a four-part, beginner-level beading workshop led by Kathleen Meckel. Participants received kits with all the materials needed to complete the project of their choice, in four two-hour sessions. Each session focused on a simple project that could be completed while Kathleen Meckel shared her stories and thoughts on beadwork.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.