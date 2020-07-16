A new physically active wilderness retreat is available for families at Denali National Park.
Alaska Geographic and the National Park Service are collaborating to offer a COVID-appropriate getaway for Alaskans seeking a multi-day experience at Alaska Geographic’s field camp along the Teklanika River.
Workshops and classes usually held at the field camp are limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. So this is the new alternative. A series of Denali Field Camp Retreats is now offered to accommodate groups — up to four people in each individual group — that can provide their own transportation and food.
The three-day retreat includes access to the camp with your own vehicle, a private tent cabin, and one day of guided activities with a park specialist. Space is limited and participants must follow covid mitigation measures.
“We wanted to provide people an opportunity to get out and stay a couple days with resident experts,” said Stephanie Ford of Alaska Geographic. “We had to try to figure out a way to do that safely.”
The program provides that safety network, with participants all having a space of their own in individual tent cabins, she said.
“It’s an opportunity to unwind at Teklanika,” she said. “We call it comfortable camping.”
The camp is 29 miles inside Denali Denali Park and includes rustic tent cabins, outdoor picnic tables, a shared outdoor kitchen space, a shared yurt space, shared outhouses and a small shared storage space. There is no electricity, plumbing, heating, showers and no cellular phone service.
Cost is $225 for Alaska Geographic members (plus $35 for nonmembers). This includes road access for one car. Each primary registrant may add up to three additional people ($75 each) to share their vehicle and tent cabin. Each tent cabin has four bunks. The retreat includes the National Park Service entrance fee.
Here are the sessions available:
Aug. 14-16 Teklanika Landscape Emphasis.
Aug. 28-30 Wolf Ecology Emphasis.
The Botany Emphasis retreat July 31-Aug. 2 is currently full.
More information at www.akgeo.org/field-courses/denali-retreats.
