Longtime Alaska artist Neville Jacobs celebrated her 90th birthday last week with a drive-by parade of friends.
About 20 cars decorated with signs, balloons and streamers all met in the Noel Wien Library parking lot and then convoyed over to Jacobs’ home on Sixth Avenue. The birthday parade was organized by Sharon Bullock.
It was a warm, sunny day and Neville Jacobs stood in her driveway, waving and chatting with all her friends. Angel the cockatoo was even in attendance.
“It was all very festive and happy,” said Nelda Nixon, who participated in the event.
Neville Jacobs was one of the five founders of the Fairbanks Watercolor Society and was the group’s first vice-president in 1999.
Museum opens
The Fairbanks Community Museum is open, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum hosts a First Friday this week from 5-8 p.m. featuring artist Matt Moberly and his “Light From Within” watercolor and photography show. His work will be on display through June and July.
Rena Ose
If you watched the recent “Win The Wilderness Alaska” series on Netflix, you appreciated the wilderness savvy of Duane and Rena Ose, who built their own log home on Ose Mountain in the Alaska wilderness. Duane Ose was the last homesteader in Alaska to file in the United States, under the Federal Homestead Act of 1862 signed by Abraham Lincoln. A few years ago, he and wife Rena hosted six British couples, each vying to be chosen to be the new owners of that home. The Oses selected the winning couple after a series of challenges, then retired and moved to Minnesota.
Rena Ose, 76, died on May 14 due to complications of heart surgery. According to her wishes, no services will be held and her ashes will be scattered on Alaska’s Ose Mountain.
She was born Nov. 24, 1943, in New Brunswick, Canada. After moving to Ose Mountain with her husband Duane, she settled into the survival lifestyle. According to her obituary from the Redwood Valley Funeral Home, Rena was never afraid of hard work. She peeled 2,000 logs on her own during their home construction. She was a skinner and taxidermist for every animal Duane trapped. And indoors, she was an excellent quilter, seamstress and cook.
“Rena loved her daily visits from the wildlife, including the bears, grouse, squirrels, Jake the raven, Foxy the red fox, Felix the lynx and Blackie the black wolf,” according to the obituary.
Annalee Coy of Nenana has fond memories of Rena, who she met at the Roughwoods Cafe in Nenana long ago. Rena spent weeks in Nenana helping Ruth Coy prepare for the celebration of life for her husband. The Coys had lived on a homestead 75 miles out the Kantishna River and the Oses through CB radio and Mukluk messages.
“That was when I really got to know her,” Coy said. “She was a stern woman with a lot of bark, but so sweet and loyal once you were ‘in.’”
“She truly loved the homestead,” Coy added. “She didn’t leave Ose Mountain as frequently as Duane did. I actually remember him from my childhood as one of my friend’s dad was their regular pilot. He stood out because of his ‘pirate’ eye patch.”
