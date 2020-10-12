Students in Nenana might want to fly right over to the Nenana Public Library and sign up for a new program to learn about aviation, thanks to the Civil Air Parol.
Girls can also dive into new projects featuring science, technology, engineering and math.
And that’s not the only new thing happening there this fall. Library director Adrianne Coffey is putting new grants, including CARES funds, to good use for the entire community.
The Aerospace Connections in Education program for grades K-6 offers 10 lessons through the Civil Air Patrol. Complete all 10 and get a special certificate from the Civil Air Patrol. Older students can also participate through a similar age-appropriate program.
Civil Air Patrol has also provided STEM programming, available at the library and covering rocketry, space, aerodynamics and aviation. Contact the library to find out when those Civil Air Patrol programs begin.
STEM for girls
Thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Million Dollar Moonshot Initiative, the library will offer after school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming for girls. The program is intended to help girls develop STEM identities and to see themselves as engineers and scientists, to help encourage more girls to enter STEM careers. The funds come through the Alaska Afterschool Network and the grants to seven agencies statewide launches this program in Alaska.
“I’m just ecstatic about getting this grant,” said Adrianne Coffey, director of the library.
One of the classes features engineering with a fairy tale angle. In one lesson, students learn how to design the bridge from the fairy tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff” and make it structurally sound.
“I want parents to be able to drop off their kids for the after school program,” Coffey said. “The projects will be kid-oriented and age-appropriate.”
Arts and crafts
The library also received a grant from the Corona Nonprofit Relief Fund that will benefit local families throughout the winter. She is stocking up on arts and crafts.
“It’s for everyone in the community,” Coffey said. “Just come into the library. Get crayons, markers, glue, colored pencils, paints. We’re making Halloween packages that will be ready to go on the 21st of October.”
Special arts and crafts packages will also be created for Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays.
“We will have projects for seniors and for toddlers,” she said. “This will go all the way through the summer reading program next year.”
Families can sign up now to pick up a box every month. The early sign-up is necessary so the library knows how many projects to prepare for different age groups.
The library director is still seeking suggestions for projects for adults, so feel free to contact her.
Free TV
In another development, the library is offering free TV through a program called INFO Base. There are five different options: World Almanac for Kids; World Children’s Almanac for Elementary Students; Kids Access TV only, featuring all children’s programming; and regular TV programming.
“It’s pure happiness and fun,” she said. “The Children’s World Almanac is great. It’s picturesque. Kids will love it.”
It will be a helpful resource for schoolwork, she noted.
“All they have to do is come to the library, get a password and user name and 5 different URLs. Type it into a cell phone or internet device and have it free for a year,” she said. “It’s good for up to 400 families.”
That information is also available now through CyberLynx Correspondence School and Nenana Public School teachers, for distribution to families.
This has been a good year for the Nenana Public Library. A new boiler is finally installed and keeping the building warm.
“I’m so happy to have good news for our community,” Coffey said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.