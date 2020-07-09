There is still time to donate toys or money to the annual Motorcycle Toy Run that happens on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The purpose is to present toys for children in need, in the community.
The event is sponsored by North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers for Awareness, Training & Education). This is the club’s first annual Christmas in July Motorcycle Toy run.
Feel free to either give a $10 cash donation or buy a $10 toy and donate it to the good cause.
Toys will be delivered on Saturday, July 18. Feel free to join the convoy when motorcyclists run from the Harley Outpost, beginning at 12 noon., visiting a variety of businesses and ending at The Spur.
Collection boxes are placed at businesses throughout Fairbanks, including Wal-Mart, Fun Center, Northern Power Sports, the Alaska Fun Center, Food Factory, Ivory Jacks, Roundup Steakhouse, Hot Spot, and the Harley Davison outpost.
