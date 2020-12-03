The Tanana District 4-H Leaders Council will give away holiday goodie bags to all youth under the age of 18 this week, whether or not they are members of 4-H.
Pre-registration is required by visiting the Tanana District 4-H website at bit.ly/Tanana4H. Select your pickup day and time on Friday or Saturday. Details about pickup days are available on the registration form.
Each bag will include a small craft, coloring sheets, baking recipes for the family to do together — and other goodies.
More information is available from Marla Lowder at 907-474-2427 or mklowder@alaska.edu, or Ronda Boswell at 907-474-2450 or rlboswell@alaska.edu.
New climbing exhibit
The new climbing exhibit at Fairbanks Childrens Museum is taking shape. Families who want a sneak peek can participate in a special raffle in hopes of being chosen for an early visit. The lucky winners can select at least two families, up to 10 people, to enjoy an early two-hour visit to the new exhibit at the end of the month. Meanwhile, the museum remains closed due to COVID-19 but hopes to re-open in January 2021.
Two staff members will be present for these early visits and the museum will be sanitized. All guests will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver in advance. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2.
Visits will happen Dec 26 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m; and Dec. 27, 10 a.m to noon and 2-4 p.m
Raffle tickets are available at www.fairbankschildrensmuseum.com. Tickets are $20 apiece or three tickets for $50. The drawing is Dec. 21. Participants need not be present to win.
More information at www.fairbankschildrensmuseum.com.
The new exhibit is “like an indoor treehouse,” according to museum director Meredith Maple-Gitter. It was made possible by a $75,000 donation from Usibelli Coal Mine in 2018 and a $7,500 grant from the Alaska State Museum Grant-In-Aid program.
It is 18 feet wide and 181/2 feet tall and includes rope netting for easy climbing, spiral stairs, a spruce post forest and a tree traverse with a net floor.
“It’s going to be really exciting,” Maples-Gitter said.
Iceman orators
Toastmasters International District 32 has honored three members of the revived Iceman Orators Toastmaster Club at Eielson Air Force Base with leadership awards.
Honorees include Philip Barry, Alysha Julius and Amanda Lutek.
Philip Barry was named Toastmaster of the Year. He was nominated for multiple awards, including Rising Star, Shining Star and Club President of the Year. Club members credited his leadership skills and his ability to inspire others.
Alysha Julius received a Rising Star Award, which recognizes new members of Toastmasters Clubs who have taken on leadership roles within the club.
Amanda Lutek received a Shining Star Award, recognizing members who have been with Toastmasters for more than one year and who have taken on leadership roles.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit, volunteer organization focused on building communication skills and creating leaders worldwide. District 32 includes more than 80 clubs throughout Alaska and western Washington state.
Iceman Orators Toastmasters meets on Eielson Air Force Base. Find more information at the club Facebook page. There are a number of other Toastmaster Clubs in the Fairbanks/North Pole area. Find them at www.toast
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.