Boon Branson is 1 year old, and he already has a great start on saving for college.
That’s because he just won the Alaska 529 college scholarship giveaway, all because his parents checked the box creating a savings account with half of his 2020 Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
Alaska 529 is a tax-advantaged way to save for education-related expenses. Personal contributions grow federal tax-free and earnings are tax-deferred. The scholarship can be used at any eligible college, university or vocational/trade school in the country.
Alaskans who contribute half of their PFD are automatically entered to win a $25,000 scholarship account, funded by the Education Trust of Alaska.
“I did not know there was a drawing, so I was pretty surprised,” said Boon’s mother, Megan Branson. “I had never looked into 529 accounts before. I just thought when I applied for my son’s PFD for the first time — because he was born just over a year ago — I saw the box and I was planning to save for college anyway. I thought if some of his money was set aside specifically for college, it would be more likely he would go.
“So I checked the box,” she said. “I didn’t know about the drawing.”
When Boon’s name was selected, from among 14,000 names, executive director Lael Oldmixon tried to contact the family.
“I was a little suspicious,” Branson said. “She wouldn’t say exactly why she wanted me to call her back. I thought it might be a scam.”
But after receiving two emails and two voice messages, Branson returned the call.
“That’s when she told me about the drawing and that Boon had won,” she said. “I didn’t know how to react at the time. I was pretty surprised. Definitely really excited.
“I think that didn’t come across that first time, just because I was so surprised.”
Branson said she and her husband, Coy, plan to save all of Boon’s PFDs for college, so this scholarship gives him a great start.
The check was officially awarded at a special intimate gathering of close friends at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum on Tuesday — under the pretense of a birthday party for Boon, who turned 1 year old on Monday.
“We invited a few people,” Branson said and noted that everyone wore masks and social distanced. “They showed up and they were completely surprised.”
“And very inspired,” she said. “Some of them haven’t lived in Alaska that long and they didn’t know about 529 accounts either.”
As for Boon, it’s a mystery what he might want to do with his life 20 years from now.
“So far, he likes to chew on things and he likes to bounce and chase balls,” his mother said. “He puts things in his mouth and he likes to smash things. I don’t know if any of those will turn into a career.”
“If he knows, he’s not able to tell us yet,” she added. “He’s not talking.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.