A Fairbanks man died Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving a Chevrolet Impala and a semi-truck in North Pole.
North Pole police responded at 4:25 p.m. after getting a report of a collision at the intersection of Richardson Highway and Peridot Street. Medics arrived and extricated the driver of the Impala. He was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by North Pole police.
The southbound lanes of the Richardson Highway were closed, and northbound traffic was limited to one lane until the highway could be cleared.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. The deceased's next of kin have been notified, but police have not released his name.
North Pole police are investigating the incident in conjunction with Alaska State Troopers and the Division of Commercial Motor Vehicles.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it is asked to call the North Pole Police Department at (907) 488-6902.
