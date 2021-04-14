Almost 80% of school district staff who answered a survey said they have taken the Covid-19 vaccine or plan to.
The survey of public education workers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District was conducted in late March, and more than 1,100 school district employees — more than half — participated.
School principals are the most-vaccinated class of public education workers with 94% who have been vaccinated or were planning to get the shot, according to survey results shared Tuesday by the school district, which used the platform surveymonkey.com.
Teachers are the second most-vaccinated class of workers at the district with 86% surveyed claiming to have had the Covid-19 vaccine or intending to.
Almost three quarters of education support staff surveyed indicted an affirmative with respect to the Covid-19 vaccine.
The survey shows that 65% of temporary workers said they were vaccinated or will be.
Of the 15% of public education workers who would not be receiving the vaccine, along with 6% who were undecided, most questioned whether the vaccine is safe, while others questioned whether it is necessary.
A small proportion or 11% of people not getting the vaccine said they have a medical condition that prevents it.
