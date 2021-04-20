The four largest high schools in the Fairbanks area are going forward with live graduation ceremonies. They will be held on the football field at Lathrop High School in mid-May, and graduates will be allowed to invite loved ones.
Hutchison High School’s graduation ceremony is May 11. The class of 2021 at Lathrop will have their graduation May 12. North Pole High School’s commencement is May 13, and West Valley High School is holding its ceremony May 14. All four events will start at 6 p.m.
Lathrop was selected because it’s the best site for streaming the events online, according to Karen Gaborik, superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Families will be invited to watch the ceremonies in-person or on the Internet.
“We’re going to bump up the wifi,” Gaborik said.
Socially-distanced seating will be available on the football stadium bleachers, and families will be invited to bring folding chairs to sit on the grass. Students will be allowed to have five to 10 guests, depending on the school.
Gaborik said they are planning to cover the main stage with a canopy, but graduates and their families should be prepared for possible inclement weather.
School principals are looking into procuring umbrellas and ponchos in school colors for the graduates, the superintendent said.
The class of 2021 in the Fairbanks school district is made up of about 840 seniors, according to Gaborik. The district's four largest schools make up 750 of the 840 seniors.
Smaller schools are also moving forward with in-person graduations. Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High School has moved its ceremony location to the U.S. Air Force’s Ernie Walker Theater, according to Gaborik.
Lathrop High School, West Valley High School, Hutchison High School and North Pole High School typically host graduation ceremonies at the Carlson Center, but the state of Alaska is currently leasing that building for the Covid-19 pandemic response.
The school district explored using the Carlson Center, but capacity would have been severely limited under Covid-19 mitigation protocols, Gaborik said. Hosting the ceremonies outside will allow for more people to attend in-person.
“That is one of the silver linings. More people can come,” Gaborik said.
Ceremonies will look a little different with fewer people standing on the stage and with graduates sitting or standing spaced out. Masks will be required.
Graduation parties hosted after the ceremonies by parent-led groups are also moving forward, according to Gaborik. Those plans are pending.
The school district superintendent said the response to hosting graduation ceremonies in-person has been positive. Last year, high school graduations were pre-recorded due to concerns over Covid-19.
“What I am hearing is that they are just glad it's happening in-person,” Gaborik said. “Some were worried the we weren’t going to hold it at all.”
The University of Alaska Fairbanks is holding its commencement ceremony on May 1. It will be a “drive-in program” in the parking lot of the Ernest N. Patty Building, known as the Patty Center, with speakers on a festival stage with an LED screen and graduates in their vehicles. A vehicle parade around the campus will follow.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.