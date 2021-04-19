The salmon run on the Yukon River promises to be below average this year but good enough to provide an average subsistence harvest and sustain a fish population of a healthy size, according to an Alaska Department of Fish and Game forecast.
The 2021 forecast for fall chum salmon in the Arctic-Yukon Kuskokwim region ranges between 542,000 and 762,000 fish, which is below the average return of just over 1 million fish, the report states.
Yukon River fisheries target four salmon runs — chinook, summer chum, fall chum and coho salmon, but on average, a third of overall harvests is represented by fall chum salmon, explained Bonnie Borba, the research biologist at the department. Plus, with the poor returns of chinook salmon in the recent decade, chum salmon has been a more important subsistence resource and commercial fish for the area.
If the forecast turns out accurate, it will be enough to meet most of the area’s needs. Around 85,000 fish go to provide food to people relying on the harvest, while between 300,000 and 600,000 fall chum salmon have to escape the fishery to spawn and sustain the fish population. The 2021 run size should be large enough to accommodate both goals.
“What is uncertain is if the 2021 fall chum salmon run will be large enough to provide a surplus for commercial fishing,” Borba said.
So far, the forecast suggests a commercial surplus up to 212,000 fall chum salmon, but the projection will be refined based on the relationship between the summer and fall chum salmon runs in mid-July at the beginning of the fall season, the report states.
“So, we will be going into the season cautiously while we gather in-season data to determine if there is enough fall chum salmon to prosecute commercial fisheries,” Borba added.
Last year, the fall chum salmon run was the lowest on record in the Yukon River drainage, affecting subsistence, commercial, sport and personal use fishing in the area. The harvests totaled 418,000 fish, including approximately 6,000 chinook, 145,000 sockeye, 55,000 coho, 200,000 chum and 13,000 pink salmon.
Statewide, all-species salmon harvest for 2020 totaled 118.3 million. This year, the Department of Fish and Game is expecting the harvest to be 61% higher than in 2020 which will also include an increase in commercial harvests, especially for pink salmon.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.