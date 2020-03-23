Alaska State Troopers have charged an 18-year-old Quinhagak man with murder and sexual assault in the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the village dump last week.
Jordan T. Mark is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the death of Ida "Girlie" Aguchak. The girl was reported missing on March 14 and searchers found her body on the outskirts of town a couple of days later. Quinhagak is a village with a population of 700 on the Bering Sea about 573 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers and investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation set up an intensive investigation and identified Mark as the subject. No other information was available.