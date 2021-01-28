The Alaska Permanent Fund bought into GameStop years ago and is now seeing some of the stock’s record profits fueled by internet speculators — but don’t expect that to translate into a bigger dividend.
The fund held more than 331,000 shares of GameStop stock valued at about $1.4 million as of June 30, 2020, the date of the most recent holdings report released by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Angela Rodell, CEO of the corporation, said Thursday that the fund still holds GameStop stock through its investments in several index funds.
GameStop, which has traded as low as $2.57 within the last year, traded at around $330 after hours Thursday. That would put the current value of the shares the corporation reported holding last year at around $109 million.
“I think from a long-term basis, we see things like this, but it doesn’t change our overall investment strategy or risk management assessment,” Rodell said.
About one-third of the $70 billion Alaska Permanent Fund is held in stocks, with the remainder in more stable investments, such as bonds and real estate.
Because the GameStop stock is part of an index fund, Rodell said it would be impossible to sell by itself without divesting from the entire index fund.
“GameStop in particular is a pretty small component of the overall fund,” she said.
GameStop’s surprise rise has nothing to do with the current state of its business. Like most brick-and-mortar retailers, it’s been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. And with increasing numbers of gamers downloading new titles, demand for physical media, which makes up the bulk of GameStop’s business, has been steadily declining.
So, why has a company that closed almost 800 stores in the last two years seen a 1,500% increase in its stock price in the last nine months? That requires a quick crash course in both stock trading and online subculture.
While most individual investors buy stocks to hold as an investment, most institutional investors, such as hedge funds, engage in short selling. This is when a stock is borrowed from a lender and immediately resold with the idea that it can be bought later at a lower price and the investor will pocket the difference. It’s essentially a bet that the price of a stock will decrease.
Beginning in 2019, when GameStop shares were regularly trading at under $5, a user on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets made the case that GameStop was severely undervalued, which it arguably was.
But in 2020, users noticed something else as well: GME, as it’s known on the stock exchange, was the most heavily shorted stock on the market. Investors actually expected more than 100 percent of GameStop’s outstanding shares to make them a profit by short selling.
Redditors soon realized that if they bought the stock en masse and continued to hold it while short sellers unloaded their bets, they could keep driving up the stock price in what’s known as a “short squeeze.”
“It’s a vicious cycle that pushes GameStop up,” said Kim McGinnis, the director of the Business Administration Program at UAF. “Institutional investors do this to each other all the time, but this is the first time you’re seeing individual investors do this to institutional investors.”
McGinnis, who advises a student-run investment fund class at the university, said GameStop would be a poor investment for her students.
“Students are trying to make sense of this,” she said. “It was kind of interesting in that the initial investment idea posted on WallStreetBets did some research on why they thought GameStop was a decent bet, and the general consensus was maybe it was at some point ... but then it just got carried away with this momentum.”
With some Redditors reporting earnings of tens of thousands of dollars from small investments, other heavily shorted stocks have been targeted by WallStreetBets as well, including Nokia, BlackBerry, and Bed Bath & Beyond — all stocks held by the permanent fund. So far, none have seen the same gains that GameStop has.
Jordan Van Treese, a UAF distance learning student, put about $5 into GameStop stock last year after reading about it on WallStreetBets. He’s still holding some of it, but already he’s cashed out enough to afford his required textbooks for the school year.
Van Treese said he was motivated to invest in the stock in part because he grew up buying video games from GameStop, but he said there’s also a certain satisfaction in watching the damage it’s inflicting on hedge funds. He blames Wall Street greed for his father losing his job during the 2008 housing crash, and sees this as retribution.
“It’s a fun time watching these rich people kind of getting what’s coming to them for trying to screw over the average American,” he said.
Van Treese has come out ahead, but he still cautions others about jumping on the GME bandwagon.
“While it may be a fun little experiment, it is essentially gambling,” he said. “You don’t want to put in anything you don’t want to lose.”
Attorney Chris Freiberg is a freelance writer and former News-Miner reporter. He can be reached at chrisfreiberg@gmail.com.