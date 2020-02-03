Update: The four children were found alive Monday afternoon about 18 miles south of Nunam Iqua, according to Alaska State Troopers. They were picked up by a Coast Guard helicopter and taken to the hospital in Bethel, where they are being treated for extreme hypothermia. The parents have been notified.
Four children, ranging in age from 2 to 14, are missing after going for a snowmachine ride near Nunam Iqua in southwest Alaska. Blizzard conditions are hampering the search, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The children left on Sunday and were due back at 1 p.m. When they didn't return on time, members of the local search and rescue group started looking for them. Troopers were notified at 6:25 p.m., according to a troopers news release.
The children were identified by troopers as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.
According to KYUK in Bethel, the four are all related and were heading to the dump, about 500 feet away, when a ground blizzard blew in. The three youngest are siblings and the oldest is their uncle.
Nunam Iqua is a village of about 200 people in western Alaska, 560 miles southwest of Fairbanks near where the Yukon River empties into the Bering Sea. Formerly called Sheldon Point, the village is named for a Yu'pik term meaning "end of the tundra."
Several local search and rescue groups are looking for the children, as well as helicopters from the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.
A winter storm warning for the area is in effect through early Tuesday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow and wind in the forecast.