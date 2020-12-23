When Haley VonGoedert went to sign into her very first Zoom meeting with the school she'll be student-teaching at, she had a message saying the meeting had to be rescheduled because the WiFi in the entire village was down.
"It's very remote, which is something I've never experienced before," said the senior elementary education student at the University of Montana of her upcoming program placement in a tiny Alaskan fishing community.
In a couple of weeks, VonGoedert will fly nearly 2,000 miles to Anchorage. Then she'll hop on a small bush plane and fly another 200 miles to Newhalen, population 182.
There, she'll spend her final semester of college student-teaching in a school with 80 students total in a district that's 400 miles wide — so large it contains two national parks.
"I've never been in a bush plane and I just found out it's required that I have to be dressed in full snow attire (in case you run out of fuel and need to stop)," she said. " ... you could just be standing outside in the snow."
Her supervisors at the school in Newhalen have given her some advice on what to bring, suggesting she get a kuspuk, a traditional garment worn by the Yup'ik people who call the region of southwest Alaska home. The village sits on the north shore of Iliamna Lake at the mouth of the Newhalen River and is mostly an Indigenous community, with some seasonal fisherman as well.
"I've reached out to the principal and secretary and actually one person who was a student-teacher and did land a job up there," VonGoedert said, " and just asking them if they have any values or different things to keep in mind as I go up there, because I want to learn from them what's important."
At UM, her education classes include lessons around Montana's Indian Education For All program, a state constitutional requirement to learn about the distinct and unique heritage of Native Americans in a culturally responsive manner, which she hopes has prepared her for stepping into a mostly Indigenous classroom.
Despite all the excitement of embarking on an adventure to Alaska, VonGoedert is admittedly scared about how remote it is.
"I realized it was going to be a village when I signed up for the program, but I didn't realize that my house wouldn't have WiFi and I didn't realize that I was going to have to buy a new phone that gets service in that area," she said. The district set her up in housing 20 steps from where she'll teach, but the school is the only place in town with internet.
She's trying to study up as much about Newhalen as she can before she heads off the first week of January, but knows the best way to do that will be on the ground.
UM has had an ongoing relationship with the Lake and Peninsula School District in Newhalen, sending education students interested in teaching in remote communities there for several years. Completing a teaching practicum is required to graduate and become certified.
"Not every student is interested in an experience like this for their student-teaching," said Maygan Lenz, assistant director of the Office of Field Experiences at UM, in a press release. "Haley, however, is an adventurous person and a terrific fit."
VonGoedert has been actively involved in UM's Wilderness and Civilization program while working toward her education degree and is looking forward to combining those fields of study during her student teaching experience.
"I have a big interest in environmental ed(ucation)," she said. "This village is just going to be the perfect opportunity to help those students connect to their place, develop a sense of place and see how their local communities are taking care of the environment around them."
While there, she'll be working to develop a service-learning project for her capstone through UM's Davidson Honors College. Her plan is to have her students identify things they'd like to see improve in Newhalen and the region they live in.
"I would love them to take agency for their own learning and see how they can help their community," she said, adding she hopes to bring awareness to social-emotional learning during her stay.
VonGoedert will be teaching elementary grades in Newhalen, but the school of 80 includes all K-12 students, giving her a peek into what a "multi-classroom" will look like.
"I know some of their classes are groups like kindergarten through second grade or third through fifth grade," she said. "So being able to merge all those standards and do levelized educational interventions, that will be incredible experience."
While she'll be back in Montana in time for graduation in May, she's nervous about staying in touch and maintaining relationships in Missoula during her final months of college. But she's trying to look at the lack of connection as a chance to immerse herself in the Yup'ik way of life.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to spend less time with the internet and all those easy ways to fill my time and be able to connect with that community and learn what's most important to them."
She's not sure if teaching in a setting like Newhalen is something she wants to do long-term. But she knows remote areas tend to have more need and has her own desire to work in under-served schools.
"My immediate plan post-student-teaching is to come back to Missoula and find a job in the area or down the Bitterroot in a more small school," VonGoedert said. "But I could still see myself moving back up to Alaska someday."