Driving a snowmachine or four-wheeler down College Road might become legal under a new Dunleavy administration proposal.
The Department of Public Safety proposed Tuesday to change regulations allowing ATVs and snowmachines on roads with limits of 45 mph or less. Right now, Alaskans can drive off-highway vehicles on roads or highway shoulders only to cross the highway, traverse a bridge or culvert, or when other cars cannot use the highway because of snow or ice.
The goal of the proposal is “to provide Alaskans the greatest opportunity to safely and affordably travel throughout the state,” according to Wednesday’s Facebook post from Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Some experts and sports enthusiasts are wary that the change can jeopardize the safety of drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
“I don’t care who says what, but if you have snow and it’s legal, you will have snowmachines ripping down the Airport Way,” said Corey Bellows, the president of the service organization Fairbanks Offroad Lions.
Off-highway vehicles in Alaska serve both utilitarian and recreational purposes, and in rural communities, residents use them for hunting and daily chores, buying them significantly cheaper than regular cars, said Nathan Belz, an off-highway vehicle safety researcher and professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“Fairbanks is different,” Belz said. “We have car dealerships here, we don’t have to rely on those transportation modes to provide mobility. We are an urban center.”
While the proposal encourages local governments to set their own guidelines and restrictions on off-road vehicles use, with Fairbanks North Star Borough being a second-class borough, it will be impossible for the local officials to enforce rules different from the statewide.
“Fairbanks residents, Anchorage residents, Mat-Su residents — we all live in Alaska and we love recreating, so of course many of us would love to drive those vehicles on roads,” Belz said. “But these changes to the Alaska Administrative Code are poorly crafted, ill-advised, dangerous and have significant implications on the safety of the public.”
Between the years 2007 and 2011, Alaska was in the top 10 highest ATV rider death rates on public roads, with 28.6 per 100 million people, according to the Safety Evaluation of Statewide Off-highway Vehicle Use In Alaska, a report prepared for and funded by Alaska Department of Transportation and University Transportation Center. In some years, the number of injuries and fatalities of snowmachines drivers were higher than those for car drivers.
To increase the road safety, changes to state regulations will apply only to snowmachine and ATVs equipped with at least one headlight, as well as red light, stop-signal light and red reflector, according to the state public notice.
“Even if you put turn signals on them, when my truck meets a four wheeler on the road, ATV is gonna lose a big time,” Bellows said. “If I’m driving my truck, and you are in a snowmobile in front of me that is hard to see, I’m not gonna stop before you are under my truck. And that’s a huge price to pay. I like the idea of freedom and openness but I don’t think the risk is worth the reward.”
Headlights and taillights on off-road vehicles are located on different heights from the ground, compared to regular cars, Belz said. Besides, the road curves and the location of lights and signs are developed to allow the cars to drive safely.
We design our roads with cars in mind, and bikes and pedestrians to some extent,” he said. “We would need to redesign roads or modify them to make it safer for other users.”
Bellows said the administration should focus more on creating space dedicated to off-road vehicles.
“Motosports need some more attention from our state; you don’t have anywhere for these guys to go and play,” he said. “If there is an off-road park available, it creates an outlet for them to go and test their skills that don’t include driving down the Airport Way.”
Belz said that expanding the use of off-road vehicles is a good idea, but it should be implemented more thoughtfully.
“I don’t think that the notion of allowing them on roadways should be completely off the table,” he said. “But I honestly believe we should think about it more comprehensively and bring in other clubs and organizations in the decision. We should not make it wrong just to make it happen.”
The Governor’s office will refrain from commenting until the public comment period has finished, wrote in an email the Deputy Press Secretary from the Governor’s office Corey Allen Young.
The public comment period for the proposal is open until April 18. Alaskans can submit written comments to Alaska Wildlife Troopers Director’s Office at 5700 E. Tudor Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507 or email them to dps.awt.directors.office@alaska.gov.
