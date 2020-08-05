The University of Alaska Board of Regents will meet with all three university chancellors and newly appointed interim President Pat Pitney today to discuss plans for operations and instruction for the fall semester as well as to revisit a controversial proposal to merge the Fairbanks and Juneau campuses.
Amid COVID-19 concerns, university leaders have kept their plan for class structure and instruction this fall in relative flux, only noting last month that instruction will likely be provided in a hybrid approach with some classes taking place in person while others will remain online.
Consistently spiking cases of the novel coronavirus across the state may contribute to a possible shift in the approach to instruction this fall.
Also today, regents will take up a motion passed in June that floated the idea of merging the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Southeast. At the time, the motion garnered criticism from a number of regents as well as governance representatives for the student body and members of the public who provided testimony in the days leading up to the June meeting of the full board.
Today’s meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. and is open and available for public viewing. A livestream of the meeting can be found at www.alaska.edu/bor/live/.
The board’s meeting agenda is available to view at www.bit.ly/2Dn39rj.
