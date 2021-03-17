Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Anchorage Thursday in what is being described as a preliminary meeting to break the ice for future talks.
The Biden Administration has rejected China’s description of the talks as “strategic dialogue.” The meeting follows a virtual discussion that Biden had last week with leaders of Japan, Australia and India that mentioned “Beijing’s aggression.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Alaska meeting will touch on China’s actions against Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and other human rights abuses, as well as China’s lack of transparency regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic and early reports of the virus in Wuhan, as the outbreak started.
“This is an important opportunity for us to lay out in very frank terms the many concerns that we have with Beijing’s actions and behavior that are challenging the security, prosperity and the values of the United States and our partners and allies,” Blinken said in recent testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Dr. Jenifer Huang McBeath, a professor at University of Alaska Fairbanks who has participated in previous U.S.-China trade talks on agriculture, said Tuesday that hosting the meeting in Alaska makes a lot of sense for both nations.
“Alaska is strategically important to the Chinese as it is to the U.S. If China is interested in participating in Arctic policy, Alaska is the only state with that Arctic connection,” geographically, she said.
Huang McBeath, a professor of plant pathology and biotechnology, said that China also has a keen interest in Alaska’s seafood exports, including wild-caught salmon and King crab.
“We are a resource-rich state in other natural resources as well,” she noted. “There may be other areas that the Chinese are looking at, as they are always looking to the future.
“Certainly, Alaska has a lot of resources to offer.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.