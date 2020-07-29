Over the past two days, six people have died in vehicle accidents in Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Four of the people died in an high-speed crash in the Southeast town of Petersburg on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. The other two died in a head-on collision at Mile 54 Parks Highway, near Big Lake on Tuesday evening, according to troopers news releases.
In the first incident, troopers were asked to do a welfare check on four people who were traveling to the Blind Slough area south of Petersburg. En route, they were informed about a traffic accident at Mile 27 Mitkof Highway. When they arrived, they found all four people, the subjects of the welfare check, in the vehicle were dead.
Upon investigation, troopers found that the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit multiple trees, which severely damaged the vehicle. The passengers were wearing seat belts and the airbags deployed. Alcohol appears to be a factor, troopers said, and the investigation is ongoing.
The deceased were identified as Ian Martin, 29 of Petersburg; Siguard Decker, 21, of Wrangell; Helen Decker, 19 of Wrangell; and Dennis Lord, 37 of New York. Next of kin have been notified.
On the Parks Highway accident, troopers say a white Honda failed to make a turn and struck an oncoming 2012 Dodge 1500 head-on. Two occupants of the Honda were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mat-Su Regional. The investigation is continuing and no other information was available.