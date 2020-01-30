A Kasilof man is dead after threatening Alaska State Troopers with a weapon Wednesday on the Kenai Peninsula.
Troopers in Soldotna were notified of a domestic disturbance during which a gun was discharged about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Coho Loop area of Kasilof, according to a troopers news release.
Troopers contacted a man identified as Justin Leman, 32, of Kasilof at the home. Leman ran into the woods and was pursued by multiple troopers. At 8:42 p.m., Leman "produced a weapon toward" one of the troopers tracking him. One or more of the troopers shot him. They attempted life-saving measures, but Leman died at the scene.
No troopers or members of the public were injured. Leman's next of kin has been notified.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation and members of the General Investigative Unit in Soldotna are investigating the incident. Troopers who discharged a firearm will be named after a mandatory 72-hour administrative leave, according to department policy. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Department of Law for review.
